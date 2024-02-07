Asahi Global Procurement Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Office in Singapore

- Operations as New Global Procurement Organization Go Live in January 2024 -

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Global Procurement Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter "AGPRO"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., is pleased to announce that it has commenced operations from January 31 and celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Singapore on February 2. AGPRO is the first truly global function within Asahi with a focus on driving global procurement initiatives for the entire Asahi Group.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107233/202402026155/_prw_PI1fl_58R61L9x.jpg

Celebrations were held at the new office, 79 Robinson Road, #25-03, Singapore, located in the island country's business district. The location selected provides an environment to facilitate the strengthening of relationships, collaboration and innovation with key suppliers, and engagement with stakeholders. It provides a smart working environment for employees as they work with colleagues from integrated regional and local procurement teams, focusing on the delivery of financial and non-financial benefits, while contributing to the sustainability agenda.

Around 60 guests, who included strategic partners, took part in the official opening, hosted by Tomas Veit, CEO, AGPRO, together with special guests, Atsushi Katsuki, President and CEO at Asahi Group Holdings and Kaoru Sakita, Chief Financial Officer at Asahi Group Holdings. The format of the celebration took a relaxed and informal approach, with short speeches to declare the opening as the ribbon was cut.

Representatives of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) were amongst the guests. The EDB has worked closely with AGPRO on its plans to establish itself in Singapore and AGPRO will continue to build its working relationship for the future.

Atsushi Katsuki, President and CEO, Asahi Group Holdings, said:

"As we kick off Asahi Global Procurement, we're taking a big step forward in Asahi Group's journey. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our partners, including the Singapore Economic Development Board, for their unwavering support. The commitment and dedication of our Asahi team, who have brought this to fruition after tireless efforts and preparation, fills me with immense pride. Asahi Global Procurement will play a pivotal role in the procurement domain as we work towards our goal of integrating sustainability into our management. We will continue forging strong collaborations with our partners to pave the way to a sustainable future."

Tomas Veit, CEO, Asahi Global Procurement, said:

"In this special moment of excitement, both personally and as a business, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to our Procurement Team together with our internal and external key stakeholders, including the EDB for being an integral part of our global procurement journey in Singapore, setting the stage for collaborative success and growth. Thanks to the unwavering passion and extraordinary efforts of our team, we find ourselves at the intersection of speed, quality, and readiness for the future. Their dedication has been the driving force behind our journey, ensuring a path marked by excellence and anticipation."

A representative of the Singapore Economic Development Board, Mr. Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President, was amongst the guests and said:

"Singapore is a trusted and competitive global supply chain hub. We are pleased that Singapore will be supporting Asahi's goals for procurement management and optimization. We look forward to Asahi's collaborations with the local ecosystem partners to promote innovative, supplier-driven and sustainable procurement solutions, aligned with the company's long-term strategies."

- Company Profile

Company Name: Asahi Global Procurement Pte. Ltd.

Representative (CEO): Tomas Veit

Business Details: Strategic planning and management of global procurement activities for Asahi Group

Established: July 2023 (operational from January 31, 2024)

Head Office: 79 Robinson Road, #25-03, Singapore

Reference: Establishment of Asahi Global Procurement Pte. Ltd.

https://www.asahigroup-holdings.com/en/pressroom/2023/0809_2.html

About Asahi Group Holdings

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202402026155-O1-EWYSp9NQ.pdf

