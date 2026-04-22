AscendCare Medical Clinic Launches Public Awareness Initiative to Normalise Regular Health Screening in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AscendCare Medical Clinic, a modern healthcare provider based in Tanjong Pagar, today announced a new public education initiative designed to reframe health screenings as a routine and responsible component of personal wellness. The campaign addresses a critical public health gap in Singapore: the persistence of stigma and misinformation that frequently leads to delayed testing and treatment.

In many cases, individuals mistakenly believe that an absence of symptoms equates to an absence of illness. This misconception, coupled with a fear of judgment, often prevents the "silent majority" from seeking necessary medical advice. By providing accessible, educational resources such as "Why Regular Health Screening Matters (Even Without Symptoms)," AscendCare aims to shift the public mindset from reactive crisis management to proactive preventative care.

"At AscendCare Medical Clinic, we believe every patient deserves to be treated with compassion and respect," said Dr Michael, Medical Director of AscendCare Medical. "Our goal is to provide a safe, inclusive, and non-judgmental space where everyone can take control of their health without fear of being shamed or lectured."

The initiative emphasizes the importance of early intervention, which has been shown to significantly reduce transmission rates and improve long-term health outcomes. To support this, the clinic offers transparent, comprehensive screening options with a focus on speed and discretion, including next-day review for the majority of testing packages.

Key components of the awareness campaign include:

Preventative Education: Detailed guides on identifying early signs that should not be ignored.

Detailed guides on identifying early signs that should not be ignored. Normalising Care: Encouraging routine screenings as a standard practice for adults.

Encouraging routine screenings as a standard practice for adults. Reducing Barriers: Addressing the "judgment gap" by highlighting the clinic's commitment to inclusive, welcoming healthcare for all.

"Good health is a fundamental part of overall wellbeing," added Dr Michael. "By removing the 'noose' of stigma, we empower individuals to seek help earlier, leading to faster treatment and greater peace of mind for the entire community."

For more information on the initiative or to access educational resources, please visit https://www.ascendcaremedical.com/.

SOURCE AscendCare Medical Clinic Pte Ltd