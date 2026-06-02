Ascendion to Host its Flagship CIO Summit in Manila

Invite only | Attended by the nation's top C-suite leaders

Theme | 1 Billion Interactions. One Engineering Vision. Scaling AI Transformation for the Philippines' Largest Industries

A Day in the Life of a Filipino | The invisible systems behind everyday moments

MANILA, Philippines, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, an AI-native software engineering company, today announced that it will host the Ascendion CIO Summit 2026 on June 23, 2026, at Bonifacio Hall, Shangri-La The Fort, BGC.

The invite-only summit will bring together senior technology and business leaders from across the Philippines to discuss a question that is becoming urgent for every enterprise: how do you turn AI ambition into systems that work reliably at scale?

Ascendion CIO Summit 2026 on June 23, 2026, at Bonifacio Hall, Shangri-La The Fort, BGC.

Under the theme "1 Billion Interactions. One Engineering Vision.", the summit will look at the digital moments that shape everyday life in the Philippines, from a payment going through and a customer getting help to a patient accessing care, a retailer managing demand, or a global team keeping business operations moving. These moments may feel simple to the people experiencing them. Behind each one is a complex network of software, data, platforms, engineering decisions, and now, AI.

That is the idea behind "A Day in the Life of a Filipino," the summit's central narrative. It will explore how invisible systems power daily experiences across banking, retail, healthcare, customer service, enterprise operations, and GCCs.

"Every system you build becomes a moment someone lives," said Manan Mehta, SVP and Head of APAC at Ascendion. "In the Philippines, those moments happen millions of times a day, when people pay, shop, work, get care, ask for help, or connect with a business. The next wave of AI transformation will not be judged by how impressive the pilot looked. It will be judged by whether enterprises can build systems people can trust, use, and depend on every day."

As AI adoption accelerates in the Philippines, many organizations are moving past experimentation and asking harder questions. How do we scale AI safely? How do we build trust into AI-enabled systems? How do we make sure quality, reliability, and security do not become afterthoughts? And how do we redesign the way people and AI work together?

The summit is designed to help leaders answer those questions in practical terms. Sessions will cover agentic AI, AI-native engineering, enterprise AI governance, quality and reliability, human and AI operating models, and the growing role of GCC.

For GCCs, the event will focus on a major shift already underway. The Philippines' GCCs are no longer just delivery arms. They are increasingly becoming hubs for digital transformation, product engineering, AI operations, and enterprise innovation. The summit will explore how GCC leaders can use AI to move higher up the value chain and build systems that support both local and global business impact.

The program will include keynote sessions, executive panels, partner discussions, immersive demonstrations, and curated networking among senior leaders. Across the day, the focus will be on closing the gap between boardroom ambition and engineering execution.

Event Details

Event: Ascendion CIO Summit Manila

Ascendion CIO Summit Manila Theme: 1 Billion Interactions. One Engineering Vision.

1 Billion Interactions. One Engineering Vision. Date: June 23, 2026

June 23, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Venue: Bonifacio Hall, Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City

Bonifacio Hall, Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City Format: Keynotes, executive panels, partner discussions, immersive AI experience, and executive networking

Keynotes, executive panels, partner discussions, immersive AI experience, and executive networking Audience: CIOs, C-suite technology leaders, and enterprise transformation decision makers

CIOs, C-suite technology leaders, and enterprise transformation decision makers Attendance: Strictly by invitation only

About Ascendion

Ascendion is the AI-native disruptor reinventing how global enterprises build software for impact. Its engineering teams, powered by AAVA™, the company's proprietary agentic AI platform, deliver measurable business outcomes: accelerating growth, unlocking capital, and de-risking transformation. With 11,000+ engineering professionals and 10,000+ AI agents working across 12 countries, Ascendion delivers the promise of AI to more than a third of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI™, AAVA™, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life™, Enterprise PlatformsAI, Data & InsightsAI, ExperienceAI, GCCAI, OperationsAI, Platform EngineeringAI, ProductAI, and Quality EngineeringAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion®. AAVA™ is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

SOURCE Ascendion