Ascentium Welcomes MGI Dobbyn Carafa, Strengthening Advisory Capability in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, today announced that MGI Dobbyn Carafa ("MGIDC"), a Melbourne-based multidisciplinary accounting and advisory firm, is joining the Group as part of Ascentium Australia.

From left to right: Anthony Dobbyn, Director of Corporate Advisory from MGI Dobbyn Carafa; Wendy Wang, Founding Management and Group President from Ascentium, joined by Anthony Carafa, Director of Business Services & Tax from MGI Dobbyn Carafa.

The addition of MGIDC complements the capabilities of InCorp Australia, An Ascentium Company ("InCorp Australia"), and Oxygen Private Client, An Ascentium Company ("Oxygen Private Client"), advancing Ascentium's platform in Australia and expanding its ability to deliver integrated advisory, corporate and private client services.

MGIDC clients will continue working with the advisers and teams they know, now backed by a broader network of specialist expertise.

MGIDC brings over two decades of experience advising SME and mid-market businesses across taxation, business and corporate advisory, strategy and efficiency, merger and acquisitions (M&A) support, and valuations. The firm has built a strong reputation in Melbourne for its taxation and corporate advisory expertise, underpinned by practical, relationship-driven advice and long-standing client relationships, closely aligned with Ascentium's approach. MGI's Corporate Advisory division is a key strength of the firm, supporting clients across strategic growth initiatives, acquisitions, sale and investor readiness, business valuations, due diligence, and transaction support.

In an increasingly cross-border business environment, integrated advisory expertise and on-the-ground market insight is becoming critical. Through Ascentium's platform, MGIDC clients can continue to rely on the personalised service they value, while gaining access to wider regional resources and enhanced capabilities.

The combination enhances Ascentium's ability to empower clients navigating growth across Australia and international markets through a more connected platform.

Anthony Dobbyn, Director, Corporate Advisory, MGI Dobbyn Carafa (MGIDC), commented, "Joining Ascentium is a natural next step, allowing us to grow while preserving the trusted relationships we have built, and to expand the expertise we offer, all while ensuring a seamless client experience – now powered by the scale to support them as their needs evolve."

Lennard Yong, Founding Management & Group CEO of Ascentium, added, "MGIDC brings highly regarded taxation and corporate advisory expertise that complements our presence in Australia. Together with InCorp Australia and Oxygen Private Client, this further elevates our ability to help clients operating across the region with consistent, streamlined advice."

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 3,000 professionals across 58 cities in 27 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 65,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

About MGI Dobbyn Carafa

MGI Dobbyn Carafa is a member of MGI Worldwide, a Top 20 international accounting network of independent audit, tax and accounting firms, which brings together the expertise of more than 8,500 professionals in over 430 locations around the world. Our membership enables us to keep abreast of important new developments, while providing a seamless international service to any of our clients looking for support abroad.

For more information, visit: mgidc.com.au

SOURCE Ascentium