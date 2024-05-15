ASEAN as Leader in Shaping Global Energy Landscape; Fair and Equitable Clean Energy Solutions for All: Ministers, Dignitaries, NECs and IECs Gather at Future Energy Asia in Bangkok, Thailand

Future Energy Asia & Future Mobility Asia 2024, endorsed by Thailand's Ministry of Energy, gathers over 22,000 international energy professionals over three days in Bangkok to delve into Asia's contributions to the global energy transition and spotlight the region's decarbonisation efforts.

Welcoming thousands of conference delegates, the event facilitates vital dialogue on Asia's role in the global energy transition. Co-located with Future LNG Asia, the Energy Regulators Forum, and the ERC Forum, it addresses challenges, supports cooperation, and enables exchanges on industry trends and policy implications for clean energy access.

BANGKOK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand officially opened the Future Energy Asia, Future Mobility Asia and Future LNG Asia exhibitions and conferences, co-located alongside ERRA's 21st Annual Energy Regulators Forum and the ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand) Forum, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Opening Ceremony of Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024

The first of the three-day long event (15-17 May) was inaugurated with an Opening Ceremony that witnessed a strong emphasis on the role of the ASEAN region as a leader in shaping the global energy landscape, as well as the importance of ensuring that the transition to clean energy solutions is fair and equitable, providing access to energy to people worldwide.

Convened by PTT Group and EGAT, with diamond sponsorship from PTTEP and ADNOC, the joint event will focus on addressing challenges posed by the energy security, sustainability, and affordability trilemma. Organised by global exhibitions and conference organiser, dmg events, in partnership with expoSis, the event's integrated framework emphasises practical outcomes and actionable insights across the energy landscape.

Today at Future Energy Asia Strategic Summit, leaders discussed the integration of innovative technologies such as CCUS and smart grids for enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability. They highlighted the importance of tailored policies, echoing recent COP28 agreements, and stressed the need to balance sustainable energy with affordability and reliability. Keynote speaker Nopasit Chaiwanakupt (EVP, Carbon Solutions and Sustainable Growth Group, PTTEP) noted that Asia is home to about 4.5 billion people (about 60% of the world's population) and that as such, achieving carbon neutrality cannot be done without Asia, urging for more collaborations amongst world nations and reminding everyone that energy is borderless. Discussions also covered energy security, net-zero power transition, and methane emissions reduction, highlighting the role of public-private partnerships in fostering a greener Asia.

Concurrently, the Energy Regulators Forum and ERC Forum provided a vital platform for policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss renewable energy adaptation in the ASEAN region.

The opening day of Future Mobility Asia highlighted Thailand's leadership in the mobility revolution, driven by its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, and collaborative efforts to modernise infrastructure and promote sustainability through innovative mobility solutions. H.E Dr. Manaporn Charoensri's (Deputy Minister of Transport, Ministry of Transportation, Thailand) keynote emphasised Thailand's aims to be a leader in ASEAN's mobility transformation, exemplifying how regional co-operations and technological actions can yield substantive benefits in tackling global challenges.

Future LNG Asia addressed Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)'s role in reducing coal dependency and achieving net-zero carbon emission goals amidst market challenges, with discussions on market dynamics, decarbonisation, and the impact of shipping disruptions on regional trade.

Dr. Sompop Pattanariyankool, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Thailand, said:

"The Future Energy Asia & Future Mobility Asia 2024 demonstrates Thailand's commitment to advancing the energy transition agenda. With the involvement of major stakeholders from across the world, we gather to create actionable initiatives and collaborations that will drive us to low carbon energy future."

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said:

"dmg events is privileged to offer a platform for industry professionals to meet, collaborate, and contribute to significant advancements in the energy sector. This event demonstrates our commitment to encouraging meaningful conversation and fostering innovation to speed the global energy transition. Future Energy Asia aims to stimulate positive results, inspire tangible ideas, and pave the road for a sustainable energy future."

Wuttikorn Stithit, Chief Operating Officer, Upstream Petroleum and Gas Business Group PTT PLC, said:

"Amidst a global drive towards de-carbonisation, the rapid expansion of renewable energies, and the pivotal role of digital technologies in enhancing our energy frameworks, we have the power to drive meaningful change and leave a lasting legacy of sustainability and prosperity."

Thepparat Theppitak, Governor, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) said:

"At EGAT, we are at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technologies and renewable resources to transform Asia's energy framework. This summit provides a vital platform for sharing advancements and collaborative achievements, highlighting Asia's proactive role in addressing global energy demands and environmental goals."

Future Energy Asia

Key speakers contributing to Future Energy Asia Strategic Summit and Technical Conferences, include:

Dr. Sompop Pattanariyankool, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Thailand

Nopasit Chaiwanakupt, EVP, Technology, Carbon Solutions, and Sustainable Growth Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP)

Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director-General, Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE)

Eugene Toh , Assistant Chief Executive and Chief Commercial Officer Energy Market Authority

, Assistant Chief Executive and Chief Commercial Officer Energy Market Authority Tawatchai Sumranwanich, Deputy Governor – Strategy, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)

(EGAT) Narsingh Chaudhary , President - Asia Pacific & India , Black & Veatch

Energy Regulators Forum & ERC Forum

Industry leaders contributing to Energy Regulators Forum and the ERC Forum, include:

Pierre Noël, Senior Energy Adviser, TBI Global Advisory

Alejandro Hernandez , Principal and India and Global Opportunities Program Director, Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP)

, Principal and and Global Opportunities Program Director, Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP) Rashdan Yusof, Chairman, Energy Commission, Malaysia

Eugene Toh , Assistant Chief Executive, Energy Market Authority, Singapore

, Assistant Chief Executive, Energy Market Authority, U Moe Thu Aung , Deputy Director, Ministry of Energy, Myanmar

, Deputy Director, Ministry of Energy, Phuwanart Choonhapran, Assistant Secretary, General, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Thailand

Future Mobility Asia

Industry leaders contributing to Future Mobility Asia Strategic Summit, include:

Hang Vu , CEO, VinFast Thailand

, CEO, VinFast Thailand Joseph Hong , Managing Director, Bosch Thailand and Laos

, Managing Director, Bosch Thailand and Prasanna Ganesh , EVP, People and Business Transformation Group, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing

, EVP, People and Business Transformation Group, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Prempreedee Kitirattrakarn, Investment Director, Corporate Venture Capital, PTT Group

Jelena Kremenjas, GM, Sustainability, DHL Supply Chain

H.E. Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Republic of Indonesia

Future LNG Asia

Industry leaders contributing to Future LNG Asia Strategic Summit, include:

Yaoyu Zhang , Global Head of LNG & New Energies, PetroChina International

, Global Head of LNG & New Energies, PetroChina International Delphi Sun, Assistant President & Head of Global LNG, ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd.

Ralf Dickgreber, Head of Global LNG & Biomass, ENGIE

Jack Jones , General Manager, Energy Transportation & Supply Chain Solutions, NYK Line

, General Manager, Energy Transportation & Supply Chain Solutions, NYK Line Kenneth Foo , Associate Director, APAC LNG, S&P Global Commodity Insights

, Associate Director, APAC LNG, S&P Global Commodity Insights Mehdi Chennoufi , Head of Global LNG Origination & Market Development Shell Energy

Together, these events provide a dynamic platform for stakeholders to forge partnerships, share innovative solutions, and shape policies that will collectively advance the global pursuit of a sustainable energy future. The outcomes will influence energy markets, guide technological adoption, and drive regional and international cooperation.

About the events

15-17 May 2024

QSNCC, Bangkok

www.futureenergyasia.com

About the organiser

www.dmgevents.com

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 80 exhibitions annually, we attract more than 1 million visitors, positioning us as one of the leading players in the industry. This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as platforms for the latest discussions at the forefront of change.

Over recent years dmg events has significantly expanded operations to achieve impressive growth in emerging and mature markets. With new events continually being launched to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving with the industry, live events remain a focal point, providing a mix of exhibitions, conferences, certified workshops, technical seminars, clubs and leadership roundtables.

