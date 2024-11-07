ASEAN Emerges as the Top Trading Partner for Central China's Hunan Province

CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hunan Today:

The 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related summits opened on October 9 in Laos. China, as good neighbors, friends and partners of ASEAN, has been the latter's dominant trading partner for four consecutive years, and vice versa.

“China was, is and will always be ASEAN’s good neighbor, intimate friend and trusted partner. ”

ASEAN is also the largest business partner of Hunan, whose member countries are the premier destinations for corporate investment of overseas Hunan businessmen, hence legends of "100,000 Hunan businessmen's endeavors in Laos", extensive efforts in the thriving Sino-Vietnamese border trade, and a way out sought in tides of globally industrial upgrades.

Wonderful examples in this regard include Zhuzhou Kibing's new-type glass being traded with buyers around the world from the manufacture base in Malaysia, engineering equipment of SANY shining in Indonesia, Mango aroma wafting from Yanjin Shop's fruit farms which cement China-Cambodia friendship, and a boom of spicy Xiang cuisine in diverse countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

With the operations of the China-Laos Railway, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and other landmark projects of the "Belt and Road Initiative", growing people from Hunan and other areas of China are fostering greater cooperation and exchanges with people of ASEAN countries, thus furthering and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and ASEAN.

In late September this year, immediately before the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related summits, Hunan Daily launched a large-scale international communication report, Fortune Favors the Brave--Hunan Entrepreneurs in ASEAN, recounting Hunan entrepreneurs' moving experiences, their struggles and sweats as well as their innovation and entrepreneurship in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the like, while presenting their love, integrity and commitment after attaining a great fortune.

