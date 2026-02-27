ASEAN Foundation introduced CALM MRI: Children and the No Longer Scary Machine

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN Foundation organized the regional programme "CALM MRI – Fear to Confidence: Learning through Play with LEGO MRI Kits Programme", implemented across Indonesia and Singapore. The initiative serves as a platform to present the programme's outcomes, which aim to help children better understand Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) procedures through a play-based learning approach.

Designed to reduce anxiety and build familiarity, CALM MRI introduces children to the MRI process using specially designed LEGO® MRI kits. By transforming a complex medical procedure into an interactive and child-friendly experience, the programme supports young patients in approaching hospital examinations with greater confidence and emotional preparedness.

In one session, a young boy stood a few steps away from the demonstration table, quietly observing the miniature MRI model built from LEGO bricks. The shape was instantly recognizable to him — the white tunnel, the narrow bed, the enclosed space. For many children, an MRI machine can feel overwhelming due to its confined structure and unfamiliar sounds.

Instead of pressure, the facilitators offered patience. A volunteer gently invited him to try sliding the small model bed into the LEGO MRI tunnel, replicating what typically happens during a hospital scan. Hesitant at first, he slowly stepped forward. He touched the model, pushed the bed inward, and then pulled it back out — this time in a setting that felt safe, controlled, and understandable.

Moments like this reflect the core objective of CALM MRI: shifting children's perception of MRI procedures from fear to familiarity. Through guided play, clear explanations, and hands-on interaction, the programme enables children not only to recognize the equipment they may encounter but to regain a sense of agency in situations that often feel intimidating.

By combining education, healthcare awareness, and experiential learning, the ASEAN Foundation continues to demonstrate how regional collaboration can deliver practical, human-centered solutions that improve children's healthcare experiences across Southeast Asia.

A Program That Transformed Children's Relationships with MRI Machines

This experience occurred during one of the CALM MRI – Fear to Confidence: Learning through Play with LEGO MRI Scanners Program sessions, run in Singapore by the ASEAN Youth Organization as the local implementing partner.

This program, part of a regional initiative led by the ASEAN Foundation with support from LEGO Group and United Way Worldwide, aims to help children understand MRI procedures through a play-based educational approach.

In Singapore, the program focused on hands-on interaction sessions between children, parents, and trained volunteers. Children were introduced to the LEGO MRI model, encouraged to assemble it, and given simple explanations of how the medical procedure works.

The changes weren't always dramatic. They often came in simple forms: a previously quiet child began asking questions. A child who had previously resisted approaching began trying to touch the model. A child who had previously cried began listening.

In its final report, the implementing partner in Singapore explained that the educational sessions allowed children to interact directly with the MRI model, assemble it, and discuss its parts and functions. This process helped transform their perception of the MRI machine from something completely foreign to something understandable. Volunteers not only helped the children assemble the models but also explained in simple terms why an MRI scan was necessary and how the procedure was performed.

This program is part of a broader regional initiative. Children from neighboring Indonesia are also participating. Overall, in Indonesia and Singapore, the CALM MRI program has distributed 648 LEGO MRI sets—324 sets for each country—to nine implementing partners, working with more than 20 hospitals, educational institutions, healthcare institutions, and children's organizations. It has also conducted over 50 educational sessions, reaching over 1,000 beneficiaries.

These figures reflect a systematic effort to introduce a play-based educational approach into the context of pediatric healthcare, particularly in preparing children for this often anxiety-inducing procedure.

In Singapore, the program is implemented through coordination between local implementing partners, volunteers, and the healthcare facilities involved. Educational sessions typically take place in small groups, ensuring each child receives adequate individual attention. Children were introduced to MRI models, encouraged to assemble and play with them, and allowed to ask questions. The report stated that this approach helped create a more relaxed atmosphere and allowed children to understand medical procedures in an age-appropriate way.

For parents, these sessions provided something they had previously struggled with: explaining medical procedures concretely to their children. Large and complex MRI machines are often difficult to explain with words alone. With LEGO models, parents could demonstrate firsthand how the procedure works, giving children a clearer picture. Implementing partners noted that these interactions also helped strengthen communication between children and parents and reduce the uncertainty previously felt by families.

For healthcare professionals, pre-MRI education has practical benefits. MRI examinations require a stable and sedentary environment for accurate scan results. Children who are not emotionally prepared are more likely to experience problems.

SOURCE ASEAN Foundation