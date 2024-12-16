ASEAN Universities are Key in Fostering the Growth of the Region's Start-up Sector - says Singapore Management University and Chulalongkorn University in white paper

Southeast Asia's burgeoning regional start-up economy and strong Internet penetration rate has made it crucial for universities to more effectively nurture digital-forward workforces.

The ASEAN University Network – University Innovation and Enterprise Network notes the need for creating regional platforms for start-ups in the region to better access funding, mentorship, knowledge transfer and commercialisation support.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Southeast Asia's start-up economy projected to reach a valuation of US$1 trillion next year, universities have a role working with each other and foster the growth of innovation and entrepreneurship in the digital space.

This is the thrust of a white paper developed by Singapore Management University (SMU) and Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, which outlines for the first time key trends in the region's innovation space, as well as the increasingly critical role of universities in building regional start-up networks and nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Titled "Catalysing Growth: State of ASEAN University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Report 2024", the white paper was produced by SMU's Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE).

"Universities are naturally positioned to champion I&E in here in Southeast Asia, as the region is home to one of the world's youngest yet most rapidly urbanising consumer base, where almost 1 in every 2 people are estimated to be youths under age 30," said Professor Lim Sun Sun, Vice-President for Partnerships and Engagement at SMU. She is also Professor of Communication & Technology at SMU's College of Integrative Studies.

Dr Ronnakorn Vaiyavuth from Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation added, "What universities bring to the table is its network of resources to facilitate knowledge exchanges and interdisciplinary collaborations: producing local, digitally proficient graduates with an international, digitally agile mindset."

Both SMU and Chulalongkorn University are co-leaders of the ASEAN University Network - University Innovation and Enterprise Network (AUN-UIE), a consortium of 30 higher education institutions spearheading initiatives to drive regional innovation and entrepreneurship (I&E). The white paper was first launched at the SMU Bangkok Overseas Centre in July 2024.

It noted that Southeast Asia, home to 726 million people, is driving a booming digital economy worth US$100 billion. With 70 million MSMEs employing 85% of the workforce, sectors like FinTech, set to reach $38 billion by 2025, thrive on the demands of this young, tech-savvy population. Universities must equip this demographic with the skills to fuel innovation and economic growth.

Producing I&E-forward graduates for long-term sustainable growth

Some of the most impactful start-up enterprises in Southeast Asia today were established shortly after their founders completed their tertiary education. These include Anthony Tan (Grab) of Singapore, Nadiem Makarim (Gojek) and Yada Piyajomkwan (Ajaib) of Indonesia.

As the region's workforce is projected to grow by 24 million by 2030, young workers must be better equipped to thrive in the start-up ecosystem.

The white paper noted that universities have also reported increased involvement in helping student leaders realise their start-up ideas, primarily through incubation programmes and collaborations between academic, government, and private sector partners. Some examples of how the region's universities nurture innovation and entrepreneurship include:

1. Mentorship and Industry Collaboration

Mentorship Platforms: Dedicated mentor platforms at SMU , allow startups to connect with seasoned entrepreneurs for tailored guidance.

Dedicated mentor platforms at , allow startups to connect with seasoned entrepreneurs for tailored guidance. Startup-Corporate Collaborations: Chulalongkorn University's Innovation Hub (CU iHub) boasts a robust incubation programme. It also manages student clubs spanning various tech and entrepreneurship fields. CU iHub hosts the CHULA Deep Tech Demo Day to spotlight promising DeepTech startups and foster investor connections.

2. Educational Programmes and Talent Development

University Incubators: Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) in Indonesia has produced startups, connecting its students and researchers with technopreneurs for IP registration and management, apart from mentoring.

Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) in has produced startups, connecting its students and researchers with technopreneurs for IP registration and management, apart from mentoring. Global Exposure Initiatives: SMU IIE has nurtured hundreds of start-ups through its Business Innovations Generator (BIG) incubation programme, and organises the biennial university start-up competition, the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition, which draws top university start-up talent from across the globe.

3. Funding and Technology Commercialisation

Funding for Startups: Universitas Gadjah Mada's Innovative Academy collaborates with the Asian Development Bank to fund student and staff-led startups, while Chulalongkorn University's set up its Technology Center to commercialise university research.

Universitas Gadjah Mada's Innovative Academy collaborates with the Asian Development Bank to fund student and staff-led startups, while set up its Technology Center to commercialise university research. Commercialisation of Deep Tech: Universiti Malaya Centre of Innovation and Enterprise (UMCIE) has an accelerator programme that provides participating startups with mentorship, classes and grants.

Going forward, the AUN-UIE recognises that there is potential to build a regional university-led platform for nurturing entrepreneurs. These include having a centralised ASEAN Repository of Startup Data, a regional platform for tech commercialisation, funding, mentorship, knowledge transfer and commercialisation support.

Said Prof Lim, "In a region with a diversity of cultures, languages, and regulatory environments, regional networks such as AUN-UIE can drive efforts for entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders to come together, share insights, and catalyse innovation."

Enclosure:

The white paper "Catalysing Growth: State of ASEAN University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Report 2024" can be downloaded here.

