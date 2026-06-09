Asia Bankers Club Expands into Japan Real Estate Market Through Strategic Appointment by TAKARA LEBEN

HONG KONG and OSAKA, Japan, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Bankers Club today announced its official expansion into the Japan real estate market through a strategic collaboration with TAKARA LEBEN (a MIRARTH Holdings Group company), a top-tier Japanese comprehensive developer, having been appointed as the Global Sole Agent for the LEBEN OSAKA UEHOMMACHI PRAISE in Osaka.

The move marks a major milestone for Asia Bankers Club as the company expands its cross-border investment platform into Japan at a time when both macroeconomic and property market fundamentals are aligning to create what many investors view as one of the most compelling real estate opportunities in Asia today.

Asia Bankers Club believes Japan is entering a new strategic growth cycle supported by several key drivers, including upcoming resort developments in Osaka, large-scale urban regeneration initiatives across major cities, Japan's diversified economic base, strong tourism, and the long-term potential for Japanese Yen appreciation following years of currency weakness.

The company also sees growing demand from international investors seeking stable developed-market assets with strong downside protection, attractive entry pricing, and long-term capital appreciation potential.

"Asia Bankers Club has been carefully monitoring the Japan market for several years, and we believe now is the right timing to officially expand into Japan," said Mr. Kingston Lai, Founder & CEO of Asia Bankers Club.

"The combination of macroeconomic trends, infrastructure investment, tourism growth, urban regeneration, and current currency positioning creates a rare investment window for international investors."

LEBEN OSAKA UEHOMMACHI PRAISE was selected as Asia Bankers Club's launch project due to its exceptional location, strong long-term upside potential, and rare accessibility for global investors to a Japanese local developer.

The development is strategically located just two minutes from two major train stations — Osaka Uehommachi Station and Tanimachi 9-chome Station. Osaka Uehommachi Station has already been earmarked for significant urban regeneration and redevelopment initiatives, positioning the surrounding district for future appreciation and transformation.

The project also benefits from close proximity to key commercial landmarks including the Kintetsu Headquarter and the five-star Sheraton Miyako Hotel Osaka, while enjoying excellent transportation connectivity throughout Osaka and the wider Kansai region.

In addition to the strong location fundamentals, the project offers an attractive entry point for investors, with pricing starting from approximately USD360,000. Foreign buyers may also be eligible for financing of up to 70% mortgage, providing investors with an efficient structure to hedge potential currency risks while gaining exposure to Japan's long-term property market upside.

Unlike many compact urban developments in Japan, LEBEN OSAKA UEHOMMACHI PRAISE features highly practical and thoughtfully designed layouts with generous living spaces, appealing to both owner-occupiers and long-term investors while offering strong future resale and exit potential.

While Asia Bankers Club's Japan expansion is strategically driven by market timing and investment fundamentals, the collaboration with TAKARA LEBEN also reflects the long-standing relationship and trust built between both parties over the years.

In Japan's highly relationship-driven property industry, it remains exceptionally rare for a major local listed developer to appoint an international company as global agency partner for overseas allocation sales.

The partnership was built upon Asia Bankers Club's proven track record, professional international sales platform, and successful collaborations with TAKARA LEBEN dating back to Vietnam projects since 2019.

Commenting on the collaboration, Koichi Takahashi, the Project Director of TAKARA LEBEN shared:

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Asia Bankers Club following our successful collaborations since 2019 in Vietnam. Throughout the years, their team has consistently demonstrated strong international sales capabilities, an extensive global investor network, and highly professional aftersales service for investors.

Asia Bankers Club understands how to properly position Japanese developments to overseas buyers while maintaining professionalism and long-term client relationships. This gives us strong confidence in selecting them once again as our global agency partner."

Following this strategic appointment, Asia Bankers Club is actively expanding its Japan pipeline with upcoming opportunities across Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Sapporo, as the company continues building relationships with leading Japanese developers seeking international market access and global investor exposure.

Asia Bankers Club will also be hosting an exclusive Hong Kong SAR & Taiwan region launch event for LEBEN OSAKA UEHOMMACHI PRAISE

Hong Kong:

Date: 13 June 2026

Time & Sessions: 12:00pm (For VIP Preview Only) 2:00 PM (Cantonese Session) and 4:00 PM (English Session).

Location: 4/F Ming Road, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Format: Presentation & Q&A

Taipei:

Date: 11 June 2026

Time & Sessions: 6:30pm

Location: 4/F Ming Road, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Format: Presentation & Cocktail

Due to the limited foreign allocation quota available for this project, attendance will be strictly by reservation only on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Asia Bankers Club

Asia Bankers Club is where pioneers network and build wealth. Founded in 2012 within finance, we've grown into a vibrant global network of 100,000 plus entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators shaping the future across every industry — from technology and venture capital to sustainable energy and beyond. Our credibility is rooted in strong leadership and backing, founded by Kingston Lai, former Executive Director of Morgan Stanley, and strategically invested in by Black Spade Capital, the family office of Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Nasdaq: MLCO).

About TAKARA LEBEN

TAKARA LEBEN is one of Japan's leading comprehensive developers within the MIRARTH Holdings Group, recognized for its high-quality residential developments, urban redevelopment projects, and strong reputation within Japan's property market. The company has successfully delivered numerous premium developments across major cities throughout Japan and continues to be a trusted name in the country's real estate sector.

Media Contact:

Agnes Chen, Asia Bankers Club

https://www.asiabankersclub.com/

[email protected]

Whatsapp: +852 98217619

Office LINE: @asiabankersclub

SOURCE Asia Bankers Club