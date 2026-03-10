Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) Scales Up in Its 32nd Year with New Ocean Conservation Experiences and Broader Public Appeal

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEX Big Blue Legacy 32nd Edition (Singapore Ocean Week) 2026 returns to Suntec Singapore from April 10 to 12, 2026, bringing together the global diving, ocean and sustainability community for Asia's largest and longest-running dive expo. Designed as a content-rich platform beyond a conventional trade exhibition, ADEX delivers a three full-day multi-stage programme spanning keynote sessions, discussions, performances and emerging themes across the ocean sector.

Held as part of Singapore Ocean Week, this year's edition is dedicated to the protection of the Humphead Wrasse and driven by the sustainability theme "The Blue Revolution: "Reduce, Innovate, Reuse," reinforcing the industry's commitment to responsible ocean conservation. The event is expected to welcome more than 20,000 visitors across the three days, highlighting its scale and continued growth.

"As ADEX marks 32 years, we are evolving the platform to reach beyond divers and engage the broader public in ocean awareness and conservation. By connecting diving with culture, innovation and education, we aim to grow a deeper appreciation for the ocean," says John Thet, Chief Executive Officer, ADEX.

What's New in 2026

Launch of the Blue Legacy Awards in Singapore

Enhanced technical diving education through Tek Asia by OZTek & ADEX

Expanded Ocean Tribes cultural program and charity auction with Seakeepers

Broader sustainability and blue-economy programming

Why Attend

ADEX offers three days of international conferences, live judging competitions, underwater performances, creative festivals, hands-on workshops, family-friendly activities, dive tourism showcases, and industry forums, making it a must-attend platform for professionals, enthusiasts, creatives, and ocean advocates.

Guest of Honour

Mr Alvin Tan

Minister of State for Trade & Industry and National Development – Singapore

Notable Speakers

Notable speakers include world-renowned explorer and cave diving pioneer Jill Heinerth (Canada); Emmy Award-winning wildlife cinematographer Cristian Dimitrius (Brazil); marine scientist and former National Geographic Pristine Seas Chief Scientist Dr Alan Friedlander (USA); Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 Álvaro Herrero (Mekan) (Spain); international photojournalist and filmmaker Aaron Gekoski (UK); and underwater stunt performer and instructor Liz Parkinson (UK), whose film credits include Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

They are joined by a diverse international line-up of explorers, scientists, filmmakers, photographers, artists and ocean advocates from around the world.

Supported By – Official Partners

ADEX Big Blue Legacy 2026 is proudly supported by its official partners and sponsors, including the Official Country Partner, Tourism Promotions Board Philippines; Official Dive Safety Partner, DAN World; Official Underwater Housing Partner, SEACAM; Official Hotel Partner, M Hotel Singapore; Official Car Partner, BMW & Performance Motors; Official Bag Sponsors, Wonderful Indonesia and PADI.

These partners, together with many supporting sponsors and leading local and global exhibitors, come together to deliver another exciting year of ADEX for the region, strengthening collaboration, innovation, and community engagement across the industry.

Tickets

Tickets are available from SGD 10 for a one-day standard pass, with options for three-day passes as well as Tek Asia Conference, Workshop tickets, and side events tickets, via the official ADEX website www.adex.asia.

Ticket Link: ADEX BIG BLUE LEGACY (SINGAPORE OCEAN WEEK) 2026 Tickets, Fri, Apr 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

Inside ADEX 2026: Programme Highlights

The 32nd edition of the Asia Dive Expo, Asia's largest and longest-running dive expo, will be held during Singapore Ocean Week to celebrate ocean-related industries, culture, and conservation. ADEX 2026 will be dedicated to the Humphead Wrasse, raising awareness for its protection, and to The Blue Revolution: Reduce, Innovate, Reuse, a commitment to promoting sustainability in ocean and diving practices.

Date: April 10–12, 2026

Venue: Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Website: www.adex.asia

ADEX 2026 will feature key segments like TeK Asia by OZTek & ADEX, the Blue Legacy Awards, the Ocean Tribes Festival, Voice of the Ocean Underwater photo+video+art competition, and the Underwater Performance Competition, alongside a wide range of educational, cultural, and industry programmes.

Other highlights include photography workshops, dive tourism showcases, Blue Economy zone, dive education and safety programmes, SCUBA360 Business Forum, Ocean Artists Gallery, freediving, underwater sports, free scuba try-dives, Kids' Zone, and Surface Interval (for diver health and fitness).

See all speakers: www.adex.asia/adex-big-blue-legacy-singapore-ocean-week-2026-speakers

See all exhibitors: www.adex.asia/adex-big-blu-legacy-singapore-exhibitor-profile-2026

Tickets: www.eventbrite.sg/e/adex-big-blue-legacy-singapore-ocean-week-2026-tickets-1343395083859

1. Tek Asia by OZTek & ADEX

A collaboration between the iconic OZTeK Advanced Diving Conference and Singapore's ADEX Show, Tek Asia is a dedicated technical diving conference taking place from April 10–12, 2026, as part of ADEX Big Blue Legacy (Singapore Ocean Week) 2026.

With a line-up of world-renowned explorers, technologists, scientists, and educators, the programme includes cave and wreck diving, cutting-edge rebreather developments, commercial and scientific practices, hyperbaric medicine, marine archaeology, diver safety, and more. Through seminars, workshops, and presentations, this ticketed event showcases the latest techniques and technologies shaping the future of diving.

Website: www.adex.asia/tek-asia-2026

Conference and Workshop Schedule: TEKAsia 2026 Program | ADEX

Tickets: www.eventbrite.sg/e/tekasia-2026-by-oztek-adex-tickets-1861418295229

2. Blue Legacy Awards 2026

Launched for the first time in Singapore, the Blue Legacy Awards (Seakeeper Charity Gala Dinner) debuts in conjunction with the 32nd edition of Asia Dive Expo (ADEX), recognising excellence across the ocean, dive, and blue-economy community. The Blue Legacy Awards 2026 will honour individuals and organisations worldwide for leadership, innovation, conservation, creativity, and community impact, with awards presented at both Asia and Global levels.

The awards culminate in the Blue Legacy Awards Night 2026 in association with SeaKeepers, a Charity Auction and Gala Dinner supporting ocean conservation, marine research, and education. More than 40 awards will be presented across Sports & Education, Ocean Tourism, Arts & Science, and Individual Excellence, alongside the Hans Hass Diving to Adventure Award, the Blue Legacy Award, and a charity auction.

The Hans Hass Award is an international honour recognising individuals and organisations whose work has significantly advanced ocean exploration, science and innovation. Named after pioneering explorer Hans Hass, the award celebrates exceptional contributions to global ocean understanding. Past recipients include deep-sea explorer Victor Vescovo, marine scientist Dr Sylvia Earle and filmmaker James Cameron, reflecting the award's global prestige and impact.

Website: BLUE LEGACY AWARDS 2026 | ADEX

Nominations: Blue Legacy Awards 2026 Form | ADEX

Tickets: BLUE LEGACY AWARDS 2026 Tickets, Fri, Apr 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM | Eventbrite

3. Asian Geo Ocean Tribes Festival

Taking place on April 11, 2026 at Suntec Singapore as part of Singapore Ocean Week and ADEX Big Blue Legacy 2026, the Asian Geo Ocean Tribes Festival delivers a "Wave of Hope for the Ocean," uniting fashion, music, film, art, and sustainability into one shared cultural platform. The festinval is a culmination of the Sound Shower Soulwave Music Festival, the sustainable fashion segment and the ADEX Ocean Film Festival, bringing together international creatives, high-energy performances, and powerful storytelling to celebrate ocean culture, strengthen community connection, and drive greater awareness and action for ocean conservation.

Website: www.adex.asia/adex-32nd-edition-singapore-ocean-week-2026-ocean-tribes-festival

4. Voice of the Ocean

ADEX Voice of the Ocean is the official photo, video, and art competition of ADEX Singapore. Taking place alongside ADEX Big Blue Legacy, the 32nd edition of Singapore Ocean Week from April 10 to 12, 2026, the competition concludes with a live judging event where an international expert panel selects winners and runners-up across categories including Animal Behaviour, Blackwater, Conservation, Smartphone, Ocean Planet (Drone and Over-Under Photography), Underwater Arts, Short Film, and Portfolio, as well as crowning the ADEX Photographer of the Year 2026.

Submissions are open from December 10, 2025 to March 17, 2026, with the Portfolio winner receiving a SEACAM housing valued at US$10,000 and additional prizes awarded across all categories. Winners will be announced live at ADEX and published via official platforms and global media partners, with 15% of entry proceeds donated to marine conservation initiatives.

Website: www.adex.asia/voo-2026

Submissions: December 10, 2025–March 17, 2026

5. AquaPoetics (Underwater360 Performance Art Competition)

AquaPoetics will debut at ADEX Big Blue Legacy 2026, introducing a new underwater performance art competition where breath, movement, and silence become storytelling tools beneath the surface. Combining freediving, choreography, and visual expression within a transparent performance tank, AquaPoetics will offer live audiences a rare, cinematic experience combining art, ocean awareness, and human connection. Preliminary performances will take place during ADEX Big Blue Legacy on April 10–11, 2026, with a live finale at the Ocean Tribes Music Festival in Singapore.

Website: ADEX Singapore 2026 - AquaPoetics 2026 | ADEX

Submissions: December 10, 2025–March 10, 2026

Other Events and Highlights

Sustainable and Underwater Photography Workshops

Dive Centre and Liveaboard Tourism Showcase

Blue Economy Zone

Dive Safety and Dive Education Programmes

SCUBA360 Business Forum

The Big Blue Book (Asian Diver)

Ocean Artists Gallery

Underwater Hockey and Rugby

Free Scuba Try-Dives

Kids' Zone

Surface Interval – health and fitness for divers

Marking 32 successful years as Asia's longest-running dive expo, ADEX Big Blue Legacy 32nd Edition (Singapore Ocean Week) 2026 brings the international dive and ocean community together in an event that should not be missed.

Media Contact

Mihiri S. Korala

PR Manager, Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)

[email protected]

+94 777 706 009 Kimberly Niu

Event and Marketing Manager, Asian Geographic Magazine/Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)

[email protected]

+65 8135 4120

SOURCE Asia Dive Expo