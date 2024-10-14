Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore Partners Migrants Workers' Centre to Champion Community Connections

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APB) is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest social impact initiative, 'Worlds Together', which seeks to connect communities and lay the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable society. This year, APB is partnering with the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) to create meaningful opportunities for Singaporeans and migrant workers to connect and understand each other.

Forging connections between Singaporeans and migrant workers, APB champions social inclusion with an inspiring new initiative, ‘Worlds Together’.

The 'Worlds Together' initiative with MWC started with a special event in October, followed by two more activations in November. The initiative offers a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between communities that may not often interact. Through shared activities and having conversations over a meal, 'Worlds Together' breaks down barriers, fosters empathy, and inspires a sense of belonging for migrant workers who contribute so significantly to Singapore's growth.

Bringing Singaporeans and Migrant Workers Together

The initiative kicked off on 13 October at the Civil Service Club @ Changi, which brought together over 60 migrant workers and volunteers from APB and MWC for an afternoon of bowling, BBQ, and meaningful dialogue. Designed to strengthen social cohesion and promote mutual respect between locals and migrant workers, it was the first time migrant workers were involved in co-creating the event. They were not just attendees but integral to the planning process, ensuring their voices were heard and that the event reflected their needs and aspirations.

"We believe in a world where true togetherness can inspire positive change, and social progress begins when we foster meaningful connections. 'Worlds Together' is a manifestation of our corporate purpose of 'brewing the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world'," said Patricia Lee, Corporate Affairs Director, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore. "Our partnership with MWC this year provides an invaluable opportunity to foster deeper understanding and inclusivity. We are committed to creating platforms where these profound conversations can happen and exemplify how businesses can contribute meaningfully to societal harmony."

Michael Lim, Executive Director of MWC, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "'Worlds Together' brings to life the idea that inclusion is something we must all actively work toward. By partnering with Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, we hope to create spaces where migrant workers feel valued, supported, and integrated into Singapore's social fabric. Together, we can be the change that makes our society more open, welcoming, and united."

For migrant workers like Sumun Biswas, who served as an MWC Ambassador and a planning committee member, the experience was deeply impactful. Sumun reflected on his role: "Being a part of 'Worlds Together' has made me feel like I am more than just a worker here. It's a chance to share my story, my culture, and show Singaporeans who we are. I'm excited to meet new people, and I hope this is just the beginning of many friendships."

Creating a Ripple of Change and Opening the Door for More to Get Involved

The 'Worlds Together' initiative is more than just a single event – it's a call to action for corporations and the public to contribute to building an inclusive society. With the next two events slated for November 2024, APB and MWC hope to engage more Singaporeans and corporate partners in this movement where everyone can play a part in building a society where diversity is celebrated and every individual feels like they belong.

"'Worlds Together' represents the beginning of a larger journey towards fostering inclusivity and meaningful connections across our diverse society," added Patricia Lee. "This initiative embodies our commitment to creating positive social impact, and we believe it will inspire others, whether corporations, communities, or individuals, to take actionable steps towards building a more connected and inclusive future."

About Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (Part of The HEINEKEN Company)

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore is the nation's leading and most sustainable brewery. Established in 1931, we are the home of the world-acclaimed Tiger Beer, and we house an unparalleled range of premium beers like Heineken® and Guinness. People are at the heart of our business, and we ignite the moments that brew the joy of true togetherness. We believe in sustainability as a positive force for change, and our Brew a Better World sustainability strategy raises the bar with new commitments to advocate for an inclusive, fair and equitable world. Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore is an operating arm of The HEINEKEN Company.

About Migrant Workers' Centre

The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) is a bipartite effort between the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation to improve the welfare of migrant workers in Singapore. Set up on 26 April 2009, it aims to promote responsible employment practices among employers, educate migrant workers on their employment rights, and enhance the social support infrastructure to help them better integrate into Singapore society. Through humanitarian support, community engagements and educational programmes, MWC serves as a contact point for migrant workers and facilitates their harmonious co-existence with locals. Migrant workers seeking assistance can call 6536 2692 for help.

