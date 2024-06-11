Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Honors Malaysia's Industry Leaders Championing Inclusive Entrepreneurship

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 culminated in a spectacular celebration of innovation, perseverance, and inclusive growth on 7th June at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia's largest award networking platform. Themed "Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship", the Awards aims to honor and celebrate visionary business leaders and enterprises whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Malaysia.

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan's Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong's Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India's Adi Godrej, and the Philippines' Dennis Anthony Uy.

Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, expressed in his welcome speech that "We stand at a pivotal moment where the entrepreneurial spirit can act as a powerful catalyst for change. By championing inclusive entrepreneurship, we can address social inequalities, create jobs, and foster resilient communities. Our collective efforts can lead to a future where entrepreneurship is not just a privilege for the few, but an opportunity for many."

Among the notable awardees are Trans Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd's Founder and Group Managing Director, Tan Sri Dato' Sri Sufri Bin Mhd Zin, and The Roof Realty Sdn. Bhd.'s Founder and Group Managing Director, Datuk Wira (Dr.) Nicholas Yap, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diversity and equal opportunities within the entrepreneurial landscape through championing inclusivity and creating pathways for various individuals to thrive in the business world.

Further outstanding awardees include iTeamWorld under the Fast Enterprise category, DKSH and Forest Solutions Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. under the Inspirational Brand category, and Sedafiat Sdn Bhd and MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia Chapter is supported by the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, EUROCHAM Malaysia, Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, and CCI France Malaysia. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine are the Media Partners.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024 MALAYSIA CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

WILLIAM KOH

CEO

CLASSIC EMAS (SARAWAK) SDN. BHD.

MANUFACTURING

SIMON TEE WEE SIONG

FOUNDER & CEO

EDUVER EDUCATION BERHAD

EDUCATION & TRAINING

FERDINAND WONG

FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR

FAITH MARINE SDN BHD

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

PAUL YUNG KEN HOE

CEO

PM-INTERNATIONAL MALAYSIA

DIRECT SELLING

KIMMY NG KIM GUAT

MANAGING DIRECTOR

PROFOTO MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

DATO' SRI MOHAMMED SHAHEEN SHAH BIN MOHD SIDEK

FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

RIYAZ HOTELS & RESORTS

HOSPITALITY, FOOD SERVICE & TOURISM

DATUK WIRA (DR.) NICHOLAS YAP

FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

THE ROOF REALTY SDN. BHD.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

TAN SRI DATO' SRI SUFRI BIN MHD ZIN

FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

TRANS RESOURCES CORPORATION SDN BHD

CONSTRUCTION

DATIN SERI (DR) UGESWARY SELVA RAJA

DIRECTOR

UNIQUE GOLD PALACE SDN BHD

RETAIL

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

ALIENTECH MALAYSIA SDN BHD

AUTOMOTIVE

ITEAMWORLD

DIRECT SELLING

PROFOTO MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

REALUX SDN BHD

TRADING & WHOLESALING

TECTRA SDN BHD

TRADING & WHOLESALING

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

ALUMASTER BY CLASSIC EMAS (SARAWAK) SDN. BHD.

MANUFACTURING

DKSH

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

DYNACE GLOBAL

DIRECT SELLING

FITLINE (M) SDN BHD

DIRECT SELLING

FOREST SOLUTIONS MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

AGRICULTURE

OCTOBER DYNASTY (M) SDN BHD

FOOD & BEVERAGE

UCMAS

EDUCATION & TRAINING

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

AMOVE RESOURCES SDN BHD

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

BMI ROOFING SYSTEMS SDN BHD

BUILDING MATERIALS

GENERALI LIFE INSURANCE MALAYSIA BERHAD

FINANCIAL SERVICES

KAWAN ENGINEERING SDN.BHD.

ENGINEERING

MFE FORMWORK TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

MANUFACTURING

PM-INTERNATIONAL MALAYSIA

DIRECT SELLING

SEDAFIAT SDN BHD

FACILITY MANAGEMENT

STEEL RECON INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

MANUFACTURING

THE ROOF REALTY SDN. BHD.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

UAC BERHAD

MANUFACTURING

WELLOUS GROUP LIMITED

WELLNESS

WORLDLINK CARGO SERVICES SDN BHD

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

YU CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD

CONSTRUCTION

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.



