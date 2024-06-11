Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Honors Malaysia's Industry Leaders Championing Inclusive Entrepreneurship
11 Jun, 2024, 09:55 CST
SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 culminated in a spectacular celebration of innovation, perseverance, and inclusive growth on 7th June at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia's largest award networking platform. Themed "Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship", the Awards aims to honor and celebrate visionary business leaders and enterprises whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Malaysia.
The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.
Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan's Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong's Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India's Adi Godrej, and the Philippines' Dennis Anthony Uy.
Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, expressed in his welcome speech that "We stand at a pivotal moment where the entrepreneurial spirit can act as a powerful catalyst for change. By championing inclusive entrepreneurship, we can address social inequalities, create jobs, and foster resilient communities. Our collective efforts can lead to a future where entrepreneurship is not just a privilege for the few, but an opportunity for many."
Among the notable awardees are Trans Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd's Founder and Group Managing Director, Tan Sri Dato' Sri Sufri Bin Mhd Zin, and The Roof Realty Sdn. Bhd.'s Founder and Group Managing Director, Datuk Wira (Dr.) Nicholas Yap, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diversity and equal opportunities within the entrepreneurial landscape through championing inclusivity and creating pathways for various individuals to thrive in the business world.
Further outstanding awardees include iTeamWorld under the Fast Enterprise category, DKSH and Forest Solutions Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. under the Inspirational Brand category, and Sedafiat Sdn Bhd and MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd under the Corporate Excellence category.
The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia Chapter is supported by the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, EUROCHAM Malaysia, Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, and CCI France Malaysia. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine are the Media Partners.
AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024 MALAYSIA CHAPTER
|
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
|
NAME
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
WILLIAM KOH
CEO
|
CLASSIC EMAS (SARAWAK) SDN. BHD.
|
MANUFACTURING
|
SIMON TEE WEE SIONG
FOUNDER & CEO
|
EDUVER EDUCATION BERHAD
|
EDUCATION & TRAINING
|
FERDINAND WONG
FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
|
FAITH MARINE SDN BHD
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
PAUL YUNG KEN HOE
CEO
|
PM-INTERNATIONAL MALAYSIA
|
DIRECT SELLING
|
KIMMY NG KIM GUAT
MANAGING DIRECTOR
|
PROFOTO MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
DATO' SRI MOHAMMED SHAHEEN SHAH BIN MOHD SIDEK
FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR
|
RIYAZ HOTELS & RESORTS
|
HOSPITALITY, FOOD SERVICE & TOURISM
|
DATUK WIRA (DR.) NICHOLAS YAP
FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR
|
THE ROOF REALTY SDN. BHD.
|
PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
|
TAN SRI DATO' SRI SUFRI BIN MHD ZIN
FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR
|
TRANS RESOURCES CORPORATION SDN BHD
|
CONSTRUCTION
|
DATIN SERI (DR) UGESWARY SELVA RAJA
DIRECTOR
|
UNIQUE GOLD PALACE SDN BHD
|
RETAIL
|
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
ALIENTECH MALAYSIA SDN BHD
|
AUTOMOTIVE
|
ITEAMWORLD
|
DIRECT SELLING
|
PROFOTO MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
REALUX SDN BHD
|
TRADING & WHOLESALING
|
TECTRA SDN BHD
|
TRADING & WHOLESALING
|
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
ALUMASTER BY CLASSIC EMAS (SARAWAK) SDN. BHD.
|
MANUFACTURING
|
DKSH
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
DYNACE GLOBAL
|
DIRECT SELLING
|
FITLINE (M) SDN BHD
|
DIRECT SELLING
|
FOREST SOLUTIONS MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
|
AGRICULTURE
|
OCTOBER DYNASTY (M) SDN BHD
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
UCMAS
|
EDUCATION & TRAINING
|
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
AMOVE RESOURCES SDN BHD
|
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS
|
BMI ROOFING SYSTEMS SDN BHD
|
BUILDING MATERIALS
|
GENERALI LIFE INSURANCE MALAYSIA BERHAD
|
FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
KAWAN ENGINEERING SDN.BHD.
|
ENGINEERING
|
MFE FORMWORK TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
|
MANUFACTURING
|
PM-INTERNATIONAL MALAYSIA
|
DIRECT SELLING
|
SEDAFIAT SDN BHD
|
FACILITY MANAGEMENT
|
STEEL RECON INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
|
MANUFACTURING
|
THE ROOF REALTY SDN. BHD.
|
PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
|
UAC BERHAD
|
MANUFACTURING
|
WELLOUS GROUP LIMITED
|
WELLNESS
|
WORLDLINK CARGO SERVICES SDN BHD
|
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS
|
YU CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD
|
CONSTRUCTION
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.
SOURCE Enterprise Asia
Share this article