SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 culminated in a spectacular celebration of innovation, perseverance, and inclusive growth on 7th June at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia's largest award networking platform. Themed "Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship", the Awards aims to honor and celebrate visionary business leaders and enterprises whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Malaysia.

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Honors Malaysia's Industry Leaders Championing Inclusive Entrepreneurship

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan's Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong's Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India's Adi Godrej, and the Philippines' Dennis Anthony Uy.

Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, expressed in his welcome speech that "We stand at a pivotal moment where the entrepreneurial spirit can act as a powerful catalyst for change. By championing inclusive entrepreneurship, we can address social inequalities, create jobs, and foster resilient communities. Our collective efforts can lead to a future where entrepreneurship is not just a privilege for the few, but an opportunity for many."

Among the notable awardees are Trans Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd's Founder and Group Managing Director, Tan Sri Dato' Sri Sufri Bin Mhd Zin, and The Roof Realty Sdn. Bhd.'s Founder and Group Managing Director, Datuk Wira (Dr.) Nicholas Yap, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diversity and equal opportunities within the entrepreneurial landscape through championing inclusivity and creating pathways for various individuals to thrive in the business world.

Further outstanding awardees include iTeamWorld under the Fast Enterprise category, DKSH and Forest Solutions Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. under the Inspirational Brand category, and Sedafiat Sdn Bhd and MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia Chapter is supported by the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, EUROCHAM Malaysia, Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, and CCI France Malaysia. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine are the Media Partners.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 202 4 MALAYSIA CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY WILLIAM KOH CEO CLASSIC EMAS (SARAWAK) SDN. BHD. MANUFACTURING SIMON TEE WEE SIONG FOUNDER & CEO EDUVER EDUCATION BERHAD EDUCATION & TRAINING FERDINAND WONG FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR FAITH MARINE SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES PAUL YUNG KEN HOE CEO PM-INTERNATIONAL MALAYSIA DIRECT SELLING KIMMY NG KIM GUAT MANAGING DIRECTOR PROFOTO MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES DATO' SRI MOHAMMED SHAHEEN SHAH BIN MOHD SIDEK FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR RIYAZ HOTELS & RESORTS HOSPITALITY, FOOD SERVICE & TOURISM DATUK WIRA (DR.) NICHOLAS YAP FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR THE ROOF REALTY SDN. BHD. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT TAN SRI DATO' SRI SUFRI BIN MHD ZIN FOUNDER & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR TRANS RESOURCES CORPORATION SDN BHD CONSTRUCTION DATIN SERI (DR) UGESWARY SELVA RAJA DIRECTOR UNIQUE GOLD PALACE SDN BHD RETAIL

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ALIENTECH MALAYSIA SDN BHD AUTOMOTIVE ITEAMWORLD DIRECT SELLING PROFOTO MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES REALUX SDN BHD TRADING & WHOLESALING TECTRA SDN BHD TRADING & WHOLESALING

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ALUMASTER BY CLASSIC EMAS (SARAWAK) SDN. BHD. MANUFACTURING DKSH PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES DYNACE GLOBAL DIRECT SELLING FITLINE (M) SDN BHD DIRECT SELLING FOREST SOLUTIONS MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. AGRICULTURE OCTOBER DYNASTY (M) SDN BHD FOOD & BEVERAGE UCMAS EDUCATION & TRAINING

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY AMOVE RESOURCES SDN BHD TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS BMI ROOFING SYSTEMS SDN BHD BUILDING MATERIALS GENERALI LIFE INSURANCE MALAYSIA BERHAD FINANCIAL SERVICES KAWAN ENGINEERING SDN.BHD. ENGINEERING MFE FORMWORK TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD MANUFACTURING PM-INTERNATIONAL MALAYSIA DIRECT SELLING SEDAFIAT SDN BHD FACILITY MANAGEMENT STEEL RECON INDUSTRIES SDN BHD MANUFACTURING THE ROOF REALTY SDN. BHD. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT UAC BERHAD MANUFACTURING WELLOUS GROUP LIMITED WELLNESS WORLDLINK CARGO SERVICES SDN BHD TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS YU CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD CONSTRUCTION

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

