Asia-Pacific IT Leaders Recognised for Innovation, Leadership, and Transformation: 2025 Info-Tech Award Winners

The 2025 Info-Tech Awards highlight both individual and organisational achievement through two main streams: Leader of the Year and Innovator of the Year. Each stream celebrates IT leaders and teams who are transforming their organisations through innovation, governance, and strategic alignment. The 2025 APAC winners embody this standard, selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that combines nominations, diagnostic data, and interviews. The program is a reflection of Info-Tech's commitment to advancing IT maturity and measurable business outcomes in the region.

"The Asia-Pacific region continues to demonstrate exceptional leadership in technology innovation and transformation," says Byron Rudenno, Senior Vice President at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "The 2025 winners have achieved measurable success by turning disruption into opportunity and embedding IT as a strategic enabler of business growth. Their accomplishments reflect the region's agility, vision, and growing influence on the global technology stage."

2025 Info-Tech Awards Asia-Pacific Winners

The award recipients for APAC represent the region's diverse industries and growing global influence. Their achievements showcase how technology leadership, innovation, and governance are driving measurable outcomes across sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure.

The APAC winners of the 2025 Info-Tech Awards were recognised across four distinct categories that highlight excellence across the global IT community: Innovator of the Year, Women Leading IT, IT Impact, and IT Excellence.

Innovator of the Year Award

This category recognises organisations that implemented transformative IT initiatives that deliver measurable value and redefine excellence within their industries. Sime Motors (APAC) has been named the 2025 Innovator of the Year for the APAC region:

Women Leading IT Award

Highlighting women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship, inspiring future generations of technology leaders, the Women Leading IT honour for 2025 has been awarded to May Lam, CIO, Australian Payment Plus (APAC).

IT Impact Award

Awarded to members who achieved top stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with business goals, based on results from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic, Abby Tripathi, CIO, Australian Red Cross (APAC), has been recognized with the 2025 IT Impact Award.

IT Excellence Award

Honouring leaders who improved IT processes and operational performance through the firm's IT Management & Governance Diagnostic, the following recipients have been recognised for IT excellence in 2025:

Brad Rosman, Manager Architecture and Innovation, St. John Ambulance Western Australia (APAC)

(APAC) Josh Bovell, CIO, Private Company (APAC)

(APAC) Heather Wolyniec, CTO, MSWA (APAC)

(APAC) Steve Carroll, CIO, DP World Australia Limited (APAC)

For more information about the Info-Tech Awards and the complete list of global winners, please visit the 2025 Info-Tech Awards page.

