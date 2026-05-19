Asia Pioneer Entertainment expands to One‑Stop Gaming Services with CountR Agreement

MACAU and HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE; Stock Code: 8400.HK) has signed a distribution agreement with Germany's CountR GmbH, a global leading provider of automated cash‑handling solutions. The partnership follows the launch earlier this month of BEE MACAU, the city's first playing card factory, and marks APE's expansion from a pure electronic gaming equipment supplier into a full "one‑stop" gaming solutions provider, positioning the company to capture broader opportunities in Asia's fast‑growing entertainment markets.

Mr. Christian Batzner, CTO of CountR GmbH (Left) and Ms. Maria Garcia, Executive Director and Sales Director of APE (Right)

Transforming Payment Solutions in New Markets

CountR, with 20 years of expertise and more than 10,000 machines deployed across integrated resorts, cruise ships, and gaming floors worldwide, is partnering with APE to introduce its advanced cash redemption kiosks to Asia's growing gaming sector. Known for its innovative technology and integrated systems that connect retail, gaming, and entertainment, CountR simplifies payment processes for operators while enhancing seamless experiences for players.

Under the agreement, APE will distribute CountR's kiosks across Asia. Already proven in global market, these kiosks allow players to quickly redeem credits from tickets, chips, and cash, which is planned for Southeast Asia, giving operators a more efficient and streamlined way to manage cash operations. The partnership was unveiled at the G2E Asia expo in Cotai Arena, Macau, where APE and CountR showcased their integrated solutions to industry leaders.

Ms. Maria Garcia, Executive Director and Sales Director of APE, said: "We are truly honored and excited to be the distributor for CountR across Asia. CountR is widely recognized for its versatile, innovative, and reliable payment solutions in global markets. Through this collaboration and our existing product offerings, we can now provide a broader range of products and services that address most casino operational needs. I am confident that this partnership will support APE in developing new markets across Asia"

Ms. Tamara Sawyer, Regional Sales Manager of CountR, added: "Partnering with APE opens the door to Asia's fast‑growing casino market. Together, we're ready to bring proven innovation to the region and unlock new opportunities for growth."

APE Expands Into One‑Stop Gaming Solutions with Wider Customer Reach

APE's portfolio now evolves into a one‑stop suite of gaming solutions, combining Electronic Gaming Equipment such as slot machines and electronic table games, Table Game Solutions including playing cards (BEE Macau—the city's first playing card factory), dealing shoes, and smart trend boards, and Cash Management Solutions powered by CountR kiosks; together these offerings position APE to serve both large integrated resorts and smaller gaming floors with greater efficiency and flexibility, while opening the door to broader customer reach across Asia.

Mr. Herman Ng, CEO and Executive Director of APE commented: "APE's strategy is shifting from being primarily a supplier of electronic gaming equipment to delivering comprehensive gaming operation solutions. The new model focuses on integration, cost efficiency, and flexibility, allowing APE to serve both large integrated resort casinos and smaller niche casino floors effectively."

About Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8400.HK)

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE), founded in 2006 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8400.HK), is a leading supplier of electronic gaming equipment, including slot machines and electronic table games. Beyond its core business, APE is actively expanding into casino operational solutions for table operations and casino floor solutions serving casino customers in Macau and other gaming jurisdictions across Asia.

Website: apemacau.com

About CountR GmbH

CountR GmbH Founded on November 9, 2003, CountR GmbH is a global leader in the development of advanced payment systems and automated cash-handling solutions. With over 20 years of expertise, we provide versatile, cutting-edge technologies that empower businesses to streamline financial transactions securely and efficiently. From multifunctional terminals to customized software, we serve a wide range of industries, including casinos, retail and entertainment.

Website: https://www.countr.de/en/

SOURCE Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited