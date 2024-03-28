Asia Smart App Seminar

Submission Deadline: 30 April 2024

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Smart App Awards (ASA) 2024 has become an annual highlight of the industry that aims to recognise the contribution of the industry players to the smart app industry in Asia, to provide a communication platform for smart app practitioners in and outside Hong Kong and to foster the continuous growth of the relevant industry while facilitating enterprises' business development. Meanwhile, it encourages the application of smart apps by Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries that enables them to expand the room for development through the use of technology. The ASA is organized by the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA) with funding support from Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government). Kick-Off Ceremony cum Smart App Seminar was held on March 22, 2024 to announce the competition details.

Asia Smart App Awards 2024 Kick-Off Ceremony cum Smart App Seminar (From left to right) 1) Mr. Kenny Yiu, Honorary Chairman, WTIA 2) Mr. Keith Li, Chairman,WTIA 3) Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Head of Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 4) Mr. Donald Chan, Vice Chairman, WTIA Mr. Jimmy Chan, Executive Committee Member,WTIA

The ASA officially celebrating its 10 edition this year. It has received over 1,300 entries from various countries and regions in Asia since the first edition in 2013, garnering wide recognition and acclaim from the smart app industry in the region. ASA returns with the theme "AppAIchemy: Chapter 10 of ASA Saga," highlighting the vibrant development of smart applications across various fields including artificial intelligent (AI). The ASA is pleased to continue to collaborate with 16 co-organisers from various Asian countries and regions, including the Mainland, Israel, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar to bring this timely event to further foster the growth of the burgeoning smart app sector in Asia. The Kick-Off Ceremony was officiated by Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Head of CreateHK, who was joined by Mr. Keith Li, Chairman of the WTIA, Mr. Donald Chan, Vice Chairman of the WTIA, Mr. Kenny Yiu, Honorary Chairman of the WTIA and Mr. Jimmy Chan, Executive Committee Member of the WTIA. The event was also attended by representatives of various co-organisers and supporting organisations.

The Asia Smart App Seminar will also be held concurrently. Prof. Lau Kai Hon Alexis, Director of Institute for the Environment of The Hong Kong University of Science Technology (HKUST), Mr. Alex Fok, Director of Engineering of Lalamove, and Mr. San Wong of Founder, CEO, R2C2 Limited, as previous winners, are invited to join the occasion by sharing their insights into smart apps in the post-pandemic era that are changing our way of life.

Mr. Keith Li, Chairman of the Wireless Technology Industry Association, stated: "Artificial intelligence has become an indispensable part of human existence. The Report on The Work of The Government highlighted the need to accelerate the development of New Quality Productive Forces, including artificial intelligence. We anticipate a substantial number of applications related to generative AI will be submitted to the Asia Smart App Awards this year, significantly enhancing the quality of the entries."

Mr. Keith Li also stated: "WTIA would continue to maintain close cooperation with relevant organisations in other Asian countries and to provide a platform through the ASA and relevant activities for app developers to communicate and discuss, with a view to promoting the further development of smart app industry in Asia."

The ASA 2024 has three award categories, namely the Public Sector and Social Innovation Category, the Business and Commercial Category, and the Lifestyle and Entertainment Category.

The ASA 2024 is now accepting entries from all app brand owners, software developers and content providers for their native, hybrid and web smart apps mainly developed in Asia. The deadline for submission of entries is 30 April 2024, with the final judging.

Awards Presentation Ceremony tentatively scheduled for September 2024 in Hong Kong. For further information and submission of entries, please visit https://bestasiaapp.hk/.

About the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association

The Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA), established in 2001, is a not-for profit, politically-neutral trade association dedicated to the wireless and mobile industry. The WTIA acts as a platform, an aggregator, and a community for industry professionals to learn and drive emerging wireless and mobile technologies, governance, and standards. It facilitates networking between like-minded professionals, boost interoperability between networks and devices, and strives to help all organizations apply these technologies to existing or new businesses. The WTIA also represents and is supported by digital industries pertaining to mobile such as digital entertainment, digital marketing & media, and start-up sectors. To know more about the WTIA, please visit http://www.hkwtia.org.

About Asia Smart App Awards (ASA)

The Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA) organises the Asia Smart App Awards (ASA) 2024, the 10th edition following the success of past editions, with funding support from Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. By uniting 16 co-organisers from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Israel, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Mainland, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, in addition to Hong Kong, the ASA carries this auspicious occasion to further encourage the development of the expanding smart application industry. For more details about the ASA, please visit www.bestasiaapp.hk.

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the Asia Smart App Awards (formerly known as the Asia Smartphone Apps Contest) since its inception in 2012 for nine consecutive editions. CreateHK's Website: http://www.createhk.gov.hk.

