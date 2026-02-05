KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandian News.

To celebrate the arrival of the Lunar Year of the Horse, the "Galloping Horse Welcomes Spring • Splendid Asia" 2026 Asia Television Spring Festival Gala was held in Malaysia on February 1. Over 2,000 Participate in "Lou Sang" to Welcome the Year of the Horse! Asia Television Hosts Its First-Ever Spring Festival Gala in Malaysia

