AsiaMedic Delivers Improved FY2025 Performance as Core Imaging Business Strengthens

Financial performance strengthened alongside business expansion as newly added capacity are ramped up during the year

Profit attributable to owners of the Company doubled to S$2.0 million in FY2025

Disposal of 60% interest in aesthetic business sharpens focus on core healthcare operations

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SGX Catalist-listed AsiaMedic Limited ("AsiaMedic" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announced its financial results for the financial year ended 31 December ("FY2025"), reflecting stronger performance from the Group's core imaging operations alongside continued investment in expanded diagnostic imaging capacity.

Financial Highlights

12 months ended 31 December FY2025 S$'000 FY2024 S$'000 Increase % Total Revenue 35,221 28,915 22 PATMI[1] 2,024 1,010 100 EBITDA 5,610 3,504 60

[1] Profit after tax attributable to owners of the Company

The Group's improved performance reflects the transition from an investment phase to operational scaling, with newly added imaging capacity beginning to contribute to earnings in the year. The Group recorded revenue of S$35.2 million, representing a 22% increase from FY2024, supported primarily by higher diagnostic imaging activity and contributions from the Group's new imaging centre at Royal Square Medical Centre Novena.

PATMI increased to S$2.0 million, supported primarily by improved operating performance from higher imaging utilisation and a gain on disposal of subsidiary, arising from the derecognition of net liabilities of the aesthetic business.

CEO Commentary

Mr Arifin Kwek (郭致宾), Chief Executive Officer of AsiaMedic Limited, said:

"FY2025 reflects steady operational progress as the Group begins to realise the benefits of investments made in recent years. While expansion-related costs continue to impact margins, we are encouraged by improving utilisation levels and remain focused on strengthening operational discipline and delivering sustainable performance. Following a challenging first half of 2025, performance improved in the second half, supported by underlying organic growth and contributions from our new centre in Novena under the Group's expansion strategy. With our expanded capacity now operational and utilisation improving, we believe the Group is better positioned to deliver more consistent earnings growth going forward."

Operational Performance

FY2025 marked a year of continued business expansion following investments to enhance diagnostic imaging capacity, including the ramp-up of operations at the new imaging centre at Royal Square Medical Centre Novena.

Diagnostic imaging remained the Group's primary revenue contributor, benefiting from higher patient volumes and increased referrals from specialist clinics and healthcare partners. The expanded capacity enabled the Group to meet growing demand while strengthening its presence within Singapore's key medical hubs.

Health screening and primary healthcare services continued to provide stable recurring revenue, supported by corporate programmes and sustained demand for preventive healthcare.

Operating expenses increased in line with business expansion, mainly due to higher manpower costs, facility-related expenses and financing costs associated with newly added equipment and capacity.

Strategic Portfolio Optimisation

During FY2025, the Group completed the disposal of a majority interest in its aesthetic business. This strategic move allows management to sharpen its focus on core healthcare services while retaining an associate interest in the business.

Financial Position

AsiaMedic maintained a stable financial position supported by positive operating cash flow and prudent capital management.

Net assets increased to S$18.1 million, while cash resources remained healthy to support ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

Outlook for FY2026

Looking ahead to FY2026, the Group entered the year with strengthened operating momentum and expects to benefit from the full-year contribution of its expanded diagnostic imaging capacity, alongside continued efforts to improve utilisation and operational efficiency. Management remains focused on strengthening referral networks, enhancing cost discipline and driving sustainable growth in its core imaging and healthcare services. Despite ongoing macroeconomic and healthcare cost pressures, management expects improving utilisation of its expanded imaging capacity to support the Group's performance going forward.

– END –

This media release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements announced on SGXNet.

About AsiaMedic Limited

AsiaMedic Limited is a leading healthcare provider in Singapore which provides holistic solutions through integrated application of the latest medical technologies to prevent and detect early illnesses to achieve positive experiences and clinical outcomes for patients. AsiaMedic is listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST).

The Group is committed to helping clients through practical and personalised solutions delivered with the highest professional standards of service and expertise in a timely, safe and consistent manner.

With convenient locations at Orchard and Novena, AsiaMedic is a preferred one-stop centre for:

Diagnostic imaging and radiology services

Medical wellness and health screening services

Primary healthcare services

For more information, please visit www.asiamedic.com.sg

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Xandar Capital Pte Ltd. It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Pauline Sim (Registered Professional) at 3 Shenton Way, #24-02 Shenton House, Singapore 068805. Telephone number: (65) 6319 4954.

SOURCE AsiaMedic Limited