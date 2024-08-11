AsiaMedic launches customised AI virtual assistantwith Enterprise SG affiliated startup MIEA Health

WhatsApp integrated AI virtual assistant expected to reduce call handling time, enabling AsiaMedic to serve its customers more efficiently and effectively.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SGX Catalist-listed AsiaMedic Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading health screening provider in Singapore, has launched an AI virtual assistant on WhatsApp to enhance customer experience and automate appointment-making.

MIEA Health & Asia Medic

Mr Derrick Ong, General Manager of AsiaMedic, said, "It was labour intensive for the team to call clients, make, change, and confirm appointments. Reaching clients through email had poor response rates. Often, clients rush to make appointments only at the end of the year, causing a strain on operations during peak months."

MIEA Health's AI virtual assistant solution frees clinic staff from monotonous tasks, allowing them to dedicate more time to in-person patient care, boosting overall team productivity and efficiency. It reaches out to clients via WhatsApp, converses with them, and provides information in real time. It suggests an appointment date and time, makes changes, and confirms the appointment.

Mr Dmitriy Chekin, Head of Product at MIEA, said, "Understanding how a clinic engages with their customers and incorporating AI into a chatbot to carry out those tasks changes the game completely. It is not just a chatbot for automation. With AI, it is an assistant with tasks and objectives to fulfil, just like any employee. The AI bot is intelligent enough to converse and advise. It can suggest alternative dates and times. It will also alert staff to give a call back if there are concerns of a medical nature."

As AsiaMedic continues to pursue greater capacity expansion to serve more customers, the Group has been actively exploring the adoption of AI to improve patient experience and outcome. As a homegrown Singapore company, AsiaMedic is deeply committed to supporting local start-ups. The collaboration with MIEA, a startup within the Enterprise SG ecosystem, was a natural fit.

Mr Arifin Kwek, Chief Executive Officer of AsiaMedic, said, "We were impressed by MIEA Health's AI virtual assistant solution, which stood out for its integration of AI to enable superior engagement that is almost human-like and can be customised to our needs. The MIEA team has people well-experienced in healthcare; they have the technical capabilities, and their solution is affordable. In pursuit of innovation in delivering superior customer service, AsiaMedic is pleased to be a pioneer partner of local startup MIEA Health."

Ms Ho Whei Chern, Co-Founder of MIEA Health, said, "AsiaMedic is the ideal client. The team is a joy to work with. It was truly a collaborative project. We engaged actively with management as well as the staff, fine-tuning the product to ensure staff were happy with the process of how the AI bot will be utilised in the workflow. Buy-in is critical for adoption of any new technology. AsiaMedic's passion toward innovation and improved customer experience was inspirational. We look forward to enabling other operational efficiencies in the future."

About AsiaMedic Limited

AsiaMedic Limited together with its subsidiaries ("AsiaMedic" or the "Group") is a leading healthcare provider in Singapore which provides holistic solutions through integrated application of the latest medical technologies to prevent and detect early illnesses to achieve positive experiences and clinical outcomes for patients.

The Group is committed to helping clients through practical and personalised solutions delivered with the highest professional standards of service and expertise in a timely, safe and consistent manner. Conveniently located at Orchard Road, AsiaMedic is a preferred one-stop centre for:

Diagnostic imaging and radiology services

Medical wellness and health screening services

Primary healthcare services

Medical aesthetic services and products

For more information, please visit www.asiamedic.com.sg

About MIEA Health

MIEA is a social enterprise with a mission to democratise technology. Building AI-powered virtual assistants to help clinics engage with their customers. MIEA can extract information through daily conversations, automate alerts and reports, give realtime responses 24/7. Making the availability of technology simple, easy and affordable to lower operating costs for clinics and improve outcomes for the benefit of all patients.

For more information, please visit www.mieahealth.com

SOURCE MIEA Health