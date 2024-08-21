Asian Agri Recognises Desa Semambu Village for Success in Fire Prevention and Signs MoU for Fire-Free Village Programme at World Environment Day Celebration in Jambi

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Agri, a member of the RGE group of companies, recently awarded Desa Semambu Village in Jambi, Indonesia for their exemplary fire-free efforts during the World Environment Day celebration.

This recognition highlights the village's commitment to preventing fires in their area throughout 2023 as part of the Asian Agri's Fire-Free Village Programme (FFVP). By acknowledging and supporting these initiatives, Asian Agri, through its business unit PT Rigunas Agri Utama (PT RAU), aims to encourage more communities to adopt fire-free practices and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable environment.

The award presentation coincided with the World Environment Day event organised by the Jambi Provincial Environment Department in Perintis Village, Rimbo Bujang District in Tebo, on 11 July 2024.

As part of the award ceremony, PT RAU signed a joint agreement for the 2024-2025 FFVP with five villages located around the company's concession areas: Semambu Village, Suosuo Village, Teriti Village, Tuo Sumay Village and Muara Sekalo Village. The signing was witnessed by the Acting Regent of Tebo, Varial Adhi Putra.

"Signing this joint agreement represents a mutual agreement between Asian Agri and the stakeholders including village officials, local government and other relevant agencies to maintain these areas free from fires," said the Manager of Sustainability Operations and CSR at Asian Agri, Putu Grhyate Yonata Aksa.

The Governor of Jambi, Al Haris, also expressed his appreciation to Asian Agri and its business units. "We extend our gratitude to Asian Agri and other companies for their efforts in supporting villages to be fire-free. We hope that Semambu Village will continue to protect its area from forest and land fires and inspire other villages to prevent disasters. With good collaboration between the Jambi provincial government and the companies, we can safeguard our region from the danger of fires," he said.

The FFVP award was presented by the Social Security and License (SSL) Manager of Asian Agri Jambi Region, Liharman Purba, to the Head of Semambu Village, Heriantoni, and witnessed by the Governor of Jambi, Al Haris, and Acting Regent of Tebo, Varial Adhi Putra.

Heriantoni expressed his gratitude to Asian Agri for the award and said, "We will use this award to improve the village's facilities and infrastructure to continue preventing forest and land fires. We hope to maintain the status of a fire-free village next year."

Acting Regent of Tebo, Varial Adhi Putra, added, "The FFVP is a response to the recurring forest and land fires. Villages that successfully keep their areas fire-free are given awards and incentives. As the district government, we hope the villages will work together to protect their areas from forest fires and also to preserve the environment."

SSL Manager of Asian Agri Jambi Region, Liharman Purba further explained that the FFVP is one of Asian Agri's community initiatives to respond to the impact of forest and land fires. "We congratulate Semambu Village for their success in safeguarding their area from forest and land fires for two consecutive years. We hope that the village can continue its efforts to protect itself from fire hazards this year and in the years to come," he said.

The FFVP programme was introduced in 2016 as part of Asian Agri's commitment to implementing a "zero burning" policy that has been in place since 1994. The FFVP programme aims to collaborate with the local communities to raise awareness and vigilance against fire hazards as well as to provide alternative, more cost-effective methods for land clearing without using fire.

Under the FFVP programme, Asian Agri facilitates and supports surrounding villages to understand the negative impacts of forest and land fires, encouraging them to actively participate in preventing fires within their communities. The programme also aims to cultivate village residents' awareness of fire hazards and empower them to be at the forefront of fire prevention efforts in their villages.

About Asian Agri – www.asianagri.com

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's leading national private companies producing crude palm oil (CPO) since 1979. To date, Asian Agri manages 100,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and employs over 20,000 people.

As a pioneer of the Indonesian Government's Smallholder Transmigration Core Plantation Program (PIR-Trans), Asian Agri has partnered with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who manage 60,000 hectares of oil palm plantations. Additionally, the company fosters partnerships with independent smallholders to bring positive impacts on their welfare and economic improvement.

By implementing a zero-burning policy and sustainable plantation management practices, Asian Agri helps smallholders increase productivity, crop yields, supply chain traceability and supports them in obtaining certifications. Asian Agri's factories utilise state-of-the-art technology harnessing self-generated green energy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

All business units under the umbrella of Asian Agri have obtained ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification. Currently, Asian Agri's core plantations in North Sumatra, Riau, and Jambi provinces, as well as plasma smallholders plantations in Riau and Jambi provinces, are 100% RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certified. Simultaneously, ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) has been achieved for all plantations owned by Asian Agri and its partner farmers.

Asian Agri's success as one of the leading CPO producers has been internationally recognised with ISO 14001 certification for all its operations. The Learning Institute in Pelalawan, Riau, and the seedling center in Kampar, Riau, are also ISO 9001 certified. Furthermore, Asian Agri's research and development centre in Tebing Tinggi has been certified by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, ensuring high standards.

