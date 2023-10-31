Asian Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Online Exhibition (AAMPA 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from October 31, 2023, to January 31, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the AAPEX and the SEMA to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.

TradeAsia, the organizer of the Asian Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Online Exhibition (AAMPA 2023), invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of auto parts industrial products to participate. The top-notch brands include JAPON TRAFFIC, SCANO INDUSTRIAL, SHENG-E, YAU YOUNG, CHIEN SHERN, LEGEND LIFESTYLE, COIN ROKAKI, GAU DONQ LIH, A-BELT-LIN INDUSTRIAL, BIG SUN INDUSTRY are all gearing up to showcase their products.

Manufacturers and product categories have covered Auto Accessory, Auto Electrical System, Auto Electronic, Auto Parts, Motorcycle Parts, Vehicle Equipment & Tool with thousands of latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.

AAMPA 2023 Online Exhibition：

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/29/Asian-Automobile-Motorcycle-Parts-Accessories-Online-Exhibition-2023.html

Although the Covid-19 epidemic is slowing down, global countries have gradually unblocked. However, the international flow of people still needs to recover. At this time, online activities can make up for this deficiency by expand marketing. The Asian Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Show (AAMPA 2023) provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit and visit. They can further see the manufacturer's particular page and leave information at the same time.

TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.

TradeAsia also partners with hundreds of trading entities worldwide to exchange marketing and promotion exposure. Therefore, the suppliers who go online on the TradeAsia will have the opportunity to be synchronized to the publicity pages of multiple trade platforms or exhibition entities worldwide, significantly increasing their international marketing power. During this time, AAMPA 2023 will also simultaneously broadcast promotional messages globally.

News Contact:

Doreen Chen

Marketing Manager of TradeAsia

886-3-5770775 ext.221

SOURCE TradeAsia