Asian Captive Conference 2024: Shaping the Future of Self-Insurance

The seventh edition of this premier conference will bring together the global captive industry to tackle critical issues and drive forward key discussions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.) and the Labuan International Insurance Association (LIIA) are pleased to announce that the Asian Captive Conference (ACC) 2024 will take place on September 19, 2024, at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur. This year's conference, themed Asian Anchors: Leading the Way in Captive Innovation promises to be a pivotal gathering for risk professionals navigating the dynamic world of captive insurance.

ACC 2024 will offer a vibrant platform for global stakeholders to engage with the latest developments and challenges in the captive industry. The conference will kick off with a welcome address from Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, Executive Chairman cum CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc., followed by the keynote address by Mr. Nik Mohamed Din Nik Musa, Director General of Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA).

With Labuan International Business and Financial Centre's (Labuan IBFC) captive industry demonstrating impressive growth – with a total of 74 registered captives contributing gross premiums of almost half a billion US dollars as at the first half of 2024 – the jurisdiction stands out as a leading hub in the captive sector. This growth underscores the importance of ACC 2024 as a venue for celebrating these achievements while driving forward the industry's evolution through insightful discussions and networking.

ACC 2024 will commence with a presentation and panel discussion on the crucial role of captive insurance within the evolving OECD BEPS 2.0 framework. The discussion will also cover global reporting implications, the strategic importance of captives, and innovative approaches to using captives for efficient capital expenditure management.

Next, a dialogue will delve into the similarities and differences among leading captive domiciles in the region, examining their landscapes, regulatory environments, and competitive advantages. The session will also explore strategies for optimising risk management and insurance needs across these diverse domiciles.

After lunch, ACC 2024 will feature a panel discussion on leveraging captives to manage employee benefits, focusing on achieving greater control, cost efficiency, and improved data management.

Following this, the afternoon will feature two concurrent break-out sessions: Captive 101 for newcomers and Advanced Captive for seasoned professionals, designed to address the needs of both new and experienced captive practitioners.



The conference will conclude with a dynamic panel discussion on leveraging technology to advance captive company products, and an in-depth exploration of the intersection between the digital economy and artificial intelligence. Ms. Annie Undikai, Chairwoman of the LIIA, will deliver the closing remarks for the event.



Gold sponsors for ACC 2024 include Marsh and Accura PCC Limited, with additional support from a range of sponsors, media partners, and supporting organisations. For a full list of presenters and panellists as well as additional information, please visit here.



To register or for more details, please contact the ACC Secretariat at +603 2773 8977 or email [email protected].

Join us in shaping the future of self-insurance and connecting with industry leaders at ACC 2024!

SOURCE Labuan IBFC