Asian Captive Conference 2026 to Showcase How Captives Help Organisations Navigate Emerging and Complex Risks

8th Asian Captive Conference brings together global industry leaders to discuss innovation and regulatory developments shaping the captive insurance landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Asian Captive Conference (ACC) 2026, jointly hosted by Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn. Bhd. (Labuan IBFC Inc.) and the Labuan International Insurance Association (LIIA), will take place on 10 September 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Themed "Captives in a Volatile World: Managing Emerging and Complex Risks," the conference will bring together regulators, captive owners, risk professionals and industry experts from Asia and beyond to examine how captive insurance is evolving as a strategic tool for organisations operating in today's increasingly complex risk environment.

As organisations face multifaceted challenges, from climate and geopolitical disruptions to energy transition, supply-chain vulnerabilities and other emerging risks, ACC 2026 will examine how captives can strengthen resilience while providing greater flexibility and control in risk financing strategies.

Strengthening Regional Captive Markets Through Regulatory Dialogue

The conference will open with a welcome address by Ben Quah, Chief Executive Officer of Labuan IBFC Inc., followed by a keynote address by Affendi Rashdi, Director General of Labuan Financial Services Authority.

The opening programme will examine growth trends, regulatory developments and strategic opportunities shaping the regional captive sector.

A key highlight will be the flagship panel, "Unlocking Captive Potential: Regulatory Perspectives from Asia and Emerging Markets." Regulators from Labuan IBFC, Hong Kong and Singapore will discuss evolving regulatory frameworks, market developments and opportunities for captive insurance across Asia.

Unlocking Captive Opportunities for Chinese Enterprises

Reflecting China's growing influence in the captive insurance landscape, ACC 2026 will feature an industry dialogue on how Chinese enterprises are using captives to support cross-border expansion and manage evolving business risks.

Experts from China, Hong Kong SAR and Labuan IBFC will share insights into jurisdictional preferences, market dynamics and emerging opportunities for Chinese businesses.

Advancing Captive Takaful and Employee Benefits

The afternoon programme will spotlight developments in captive takaful through a presentation on Labuan IBFC's latest offerings. The session will examine how emerging technologies are transforming underwriting, risk management, operational efficiency and future captive structures.

Delegates will also explore the role of employee benefits captives in enhancing cost efficiency, improving risk management and strengthening employee value propositions.

Concurrent breakout sessions will cater to delegates at different stages of their captive journey, including an introductory session for organisations considering a captive and an advanced session focused on diversification and optimisation strategies.

Building Resilience Through Captives and Parametric Solutions

The conference will conclude with an executive panel exploring how organisations are leveraging captive and parametric insurance solutions to address climate-related disruptions, energy transition risks and other emerging operational challenges.

Annie Undikai, Chairwoman of the LIIA, will deliver the closing remarks.

ACC 2026 sponsors include Principal Re Limited, Sterling Insurance Brokers Sdn. Bhd., Marsh Management Services Singapore Pte Ltd, and Bayes Actuarial Solutions Sdn. Bhd., among others, together with valued media partners.

View the full conference programme here.

To register or obtain further information, contact the ACC Secretariat at +603 2773 8977 or [email protected].

SOURCE Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn. Bhd.