HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Memories of Jiangnan", the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, composed of Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, are deeply loved by netizens and known as "The Three Little Ones".

As soon as "The Three Little Ones" appeared at the Main Media Center, they attracted both domestic and international media to interact with each other, creating a joyous occasion full of happy smiling journalists, who have fallen in love with the mascots.

Asian Games mascot "Three Little Ones" steals spotlight at Hangzhou Asian Games

They even set off a wave of exchanging pins. A variety of limited edition badges of "The Three Little Ones" are rare and difficult to get, making it one of the most in demand pins from collectors and traders alike.

