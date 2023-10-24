Asian Games mascot "Three Little Ones" steals spotlight at Hangzhou Asian Games

News provided by

Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

24 Oct, 2023, 17:35 CST

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Memories of Jiangnan", the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, composed of Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, are deeply loved by netizens and known as "The Three Little Ones".

As soon as "The Three Little Ones" appeared at the Main Media Center, they attracted both domestic and international media to interact with each other, creating a joyous occasion full of happy smiling journalists, who have fallen in love with the mascots.

Continue Reading
Asian Games mascot "Three Little Ones" steals spotlight at Hangzhou Asian Games
Asian Games mascot "Three Little Ones" steals spotlight at Hangzhou Asian Games

They even set off a wave of exchanging pins. A variety of limited edition badges of "The Three Little Ones" are rare and difficult to get, making it one of the most in demand pins from collectors and traders alike.

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

Also from this source

A glance at the Media Canteen of MMC for the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou

A glance at the Media Canteen of MMC for the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou

The Main Media Center (MMC) of Hangzhou Asian Games is not only an important work space for media reporters, but also an important logistic support...
China Daily: Floral-themed opening ceremony promises to stir the senses

China Daily: Floral-themed opening ceremony promises to stir the senses

This is a report from China Daily on the Asian Games: While the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou showcased to the world the host...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics