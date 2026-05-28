Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging and Philips sign MOU to strengthen imaging capabilities across Asia Pacific

New collaboration combines Philips' global imaging expertise with ASCI's clinical leadership and regional network to strengthen education and clinical excellence across the region

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a collaboration with the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging (ASCI) to advance cardiovascular imaging education, clinical excellence and knowledge exchange across Asia Pacific (APAC). The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed during the 19th ASCI Congress in Singapore.

Philips and ASCI sign MOU to strengthen imaging capabilities across Asia Pacific.

The collaboration combines ASCI's clinical leadership and regional network with Philips' expertise in advanced imaging innovation, AI-enabled technologies and connected platforms to help healthcare systems strengthen cardiovascular imaging capabilities as patient demand, disease burden and workforce pressures continue to grow across the region.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death globally, making timely and accurate diagnosis critical to improving patient outcomes. Through this three-year collaboration, Philips and ASCI will help healthcare professionals expand cardiovascular imaging expertise through education programs, hands-on clinical training and regional knowledge-sharing initiatives.

"Advancing cardiovascular imaging excellence requires strong collaboration between clinical communities and industry," said Dr Jongmin John Lee, Professor of Radiology & Biomedical Engineering, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, South Korea and President of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging. "By partnering with Philips, we hope to expand learning opportunities, deepen clinical insights and strengthen connections among imaging specialists across Asia Pacific."

Under the agreement, Philips and ASCI will explore collaboration across three focus areas:

Academic seminars and education programs supporting continuous learning in cardiovascular imaging

Reference site and fellowship programs providing hands-on clinical training

Cross-border knowledge sharing initiatives connecting healthcare institutions and imaging professionals across APAC

The MOU establishes a framework for future joint initiatives involving ASCI members and Philips teams across APAC, enabling broader collaboration and regional impact in cardiovascular imaging education and practice.

Advancing cardiovascular care through imaging innovation

"Imaging solutions play a critical role in enabling timely and confident clinical decision-making in cardiovascular care," said Chris Kim, Head of Imaging, Philips APAC. "Building on Philips' leadership in health technology innovation, we combine advanced imaging expertise with clinical education to help healthcare professionals strengthen diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care. Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate adoption of cardiovascular imaging best practices across APAC, helping healthcare providers deliver more consistent, high-quality care to more patients."

Philips' imaging innovations are designed to improve diagnostic confidence, workflow efficiency and patient care. These include dual-AI MR technology that support high-quality cardiac imaging, next-generation CT innovations, and integrated informatics platforms that connect imaging and clinical workflows to improve productivity and support coordinated cardiovascular care. Philips has been recognized as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator for 13 consecutive years and invests more than EUR 1.7 billion annually in research and development[1].

About the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging

The Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging (ASCI) advances cardiovascular imaging through education, research and regional collaboration.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

SOURCE Royal Philips