Asian Youth Chart Shared Future in Nanjing Dialogue Event

NANJING, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "Dialogue with the Future for Asian Youth from Sister-cities" event kicked off on May 24, gathering over a thousand international students from across Asia in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, for a vibrant exchange on sustainable development and cultural diversity.

Co-hosted by Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Jiangsu Association for the Development of International Communication at Colleges and Universities, and Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the event fostered cross-cultural dialogue under the theme "New Asian Generation: Technology, Culture, and a Sustainable Future".

The event blended academic discourse with cultural celebration, featuring student-led performances showcasing the region's shared artistic heritage. A highlight was the certification of selected participants as "Asian Youth Media Envoys", empowering them to become storytellers bridging their home countries.

Professors from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Shanghai International Studies University delivered keynote insights, examining the intersection of brain science and artificial intelligence, and underscoring how cross-cultural skills strengthen global governance.

The spirit of "Unity in Diversity" was on full display as students from nearly 30 countries wore traditional dress and shared signature foods, crafts, and performances, transforming the venue into a mosaic of Asian cultures.

During roundtable discussions, participants tackled pressing questions about the unique cultural identities of Asian universities and how students can adapt to an AI-driven world. The conversations yielded thoughtful reflections on balancing technological progress with cultural preservation and ethical considerations.

By combining tech forums, hands-on cultural experiences, and meaningful dialogue, the "Dialogue with the Future" initiative built genuine connections among the next generation of Asian leaders. The event stood as a living example of how harmony can thrive through diversity, celebrating common values while honoring unique traditions.

