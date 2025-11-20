AsiaPay Philippines Integrates Google Pay For merchants on PesoPay

Partnership Enhances Digital Payment Ecosystem with a Seamless and Secure Mobile Wallet Experience

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, a leading digital payment service and technology provider in Asia, today announced the successful integration of Google Pay as a new payment method with its PesoPay payment gateway. This strategic enhancement empowers consumers with a faster, more secure, and widely adopted checkout option, while for merchants boosting conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

This integration aligns with AsiaPay's core commitment to expanding payment choices and improving transaction efficiency for all global Google Pay consumers. By adding Google Pay as a new payment service, AsiaPay significantly enriches its digital payment ecosystem, offering a more seamless and convenient payment experience for Filipino consumers.

"For us, innovation means removing friction from the payment process. The integration of Google Pay is a direct response to the growing consumer demand for quick, secure, and familiar payment methods," said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay "This move not only enhances our platform's capabilities but also supports our merchants in capturing more sales by meeting customers at their preferred point of payment."

"We're proud to work with AsiaPay to bring faster, convenient and more secure payments to the Philippines. This launch underscores our enduring commitment to accelerating financial inclusion and fueling the next chapter of the Philippines' dynamic digital economy." said Prep Palacios, Country Manager, Google Philippines.

A key advantage for businesses is the ease of implementation. Merchants already using the PesoPay platform can activate Google Pay with minimal setup, requiring no significant technical overhaul. This allows them to quickly offer a top-tier payment solution and cater to the expanding market of mobile-savvy shoppers.

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay is a premier digital payment services, and technology player that strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective digital payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses around the world. We cover a suite of international credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, net banking, eWallet, QR codes, and cash collection.

AsiaPay is also an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution for banks with ISO certification and 3-D Secure vendors for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers a variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel integrated together with the advanced fraud detection system, payment analytics, and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, AsiaPay has local offices across 11 countries and regions in Asia including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan region, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and India. In this way, support is given to facilitate better-localized services for our partners.

www.asiapay.com and www.pesopay.com

