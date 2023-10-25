AsiaRF Boosts Global IoT Connectivity with TELEC-Certified MM610X-001 Wi-Fi HaLow Module

TAIPEI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World's leading wireless technology innovator, AsiaRF, celebrates a monumental achievement with its cutting-edge MM610X-001 Wi-Fi HaLow module, which has recently gained prestigious certification from Japan's Telecom Engineering Center (TELEC). This certification signifies the product's full compliance with Japanese technical standards.

Adding to its array of international approvals – including certifications from the FCC, IC, CE, RCM, and NCC – the MM610X-001 is a shining representation of AsiaRF's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. These certifications emphasize the product's outstanding performance, its adherence to international standards, and AsiaRF's dedication to creating a seamlessly connected IoT landscape.

Powered by Morse Micro's MM6108 SoC and integrated with the MediaTek platform, the MM610X-001 is in full compliance with the IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow standard. This state-of-the-art technology promises extended range, superior energy efficiency, and unmatched connectivity for IoT devices worldwide.

Paul Lai, CEO of AsiaRF, expressed his pride in the achievement: "This acknowledgment from Japan goes beyond mere certification. It represents our growing influence in the global IoT sphere."

As the IoT landscape rapidly evolves, the MM610X-001 Wi-Fi HaLow module is poised to revolutionize Sub-GHz Connectivity technology, meeting the rising global demand for long-range, penetrative, and energy-saving wireless innovations.

Discover the next phase of wireless technology. The MM610X-001 module is now exclusively available on AsiaRF's official website. Committed to spearheading advancements in wireless tech, AsiaRF continues its pursuit to introduce groundbreaking IoT devices and solutions. Explore our innovations further at AsiaRF. Join AsiaRF in pioneering the future of global IoT connectivity. Your continuous support drives our passion and progress.

About AsiaRF

AsiaRF, a leading wireless connectivity solutions company, is committed to pushing boundaries, delivering high-performance IoT devices and services, and redefining what's possible in the world of connectivity. Our mission is to extend people's reach by making IoT technology more accessible, efficient, and practical for businesses and individuals around the globe. Visit our website at www.asiarf.com.

