Asia's Finternet 2025 Summit to Highlight Compliant Pathways for Digital Asset Growth in Core Agenda Preview

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Finternet 2025 - Asia Digital Finance Summit today unveiled the core direction of its agenda. As a flagship annual event for the digital finance ecosystem in Hong Kong and across Asia, the summit will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on November 4. It is set to inject key momentum into Hong Kong's development as a leading global digital finance hub and is dedicated to building a bridge between the Web2 and Web3 worlds.

The brand vision of the Finternet Asia Digital Finance Summit is to forge connections between the world's innovators, decision-makers, and market participants. Guided by the philosophy "Bridge Ideas with Solutions," the summit is committed to transforming forward-thinking industry concepts into tangible solutions that drive market progress. The inaugural summit will be guided by the objectives of "serving the real economy, building a global stage, and connecting the Web3 world," aiming to gather global wisdom to foster the industry's long-term growth.

Following OSL Group's full support, InvestHK and the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) have been confirmed as supporting organizations for this year's summit, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering the robust development of Hong Kong's digital finance ecosystem. Caixin Global will serve as the event's special media partner.

The summit will also feature a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, including Alex Manson, CEO of SC Ventures (a Standard Chartered venture), and Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation. Representatives from top-tier global asset management and fintech institutions such as BlackRock, Franklin Templeton and Visa will also attend to share their cutting-edge insights.

Kevin Cui, Convener of the Finternet Asia Digital Finance Summit Committee and Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"The essence of Finternet is the 'Financial Internet,' conceived to build a global compliance network that empowers ecosystem partners to collaborate efficiently, allowing capital to flow as freely as information. This vision is especially critical as we are at a historic turning point where the boundaries between traditional finance and the world of digital assets are rapidly converging.

This year's agenda is designed to focus on 'compliant pathways to growth' as its focal point, exploring core industry topics such as regulatory frameworks, institutional adoption, real-world applications, Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), and Real-World Assets (RWA). By gathering the world's most influential voices, we aim to translate consensus into action and chart a clear course for the long-term, stable development of global digital finance."

The summit will bring together top-tier financial institutions, technology leaders, regulatory representatives, and Web3 innovators. The agenda will revolve around three core pillars, delving into the key issues shaping the future of the industry:

Dialogue on Asian Regulation: Exploring New Paths to Compliance. As the global digital asset industry seeks clear regulatory frameworks, the summit will provide a high-level platform for exchange. From an Asian perspective, the agenda will feature regulatory representatives and market experts who will explore innovation and development in digital asset regulation, offering forward-looking guidance for the industry's sustained and stable growth.

The Wave of Institutional Adoption: Unlocking New Investment Paradigms. With a growing number of mainstream institutions entering the digital asset space, the summit will take an in-depth look at this pivotal trend. Discussions will cover the evolution from compliant products like ETFs to emerging asset management models like Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT). The agenda will also focus on how the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA) can unlock new liquidity for traditional finance, collectively decoding new pathways for investment growth.

Real-World Applications: Empowering New Economic Growth. Grounded in the principle of finance serving the real economy, the summit will spotlight the pioneering applications of digital finance. Sessions will explore how stablecoins can act as a "new digital link" to reshape experiences in cross-border trade and global commerce, showcasing the immense potential of digital finance to empower the real economy. The summit will gather representatives from leading global payment and fintech firms to discuss the future of these cutting-edge applications.

Featuring a variety of formats, including keynote speeches, high-level fireside chats, and multi-party panel discussions, the summit will analyze industry hotspots from diverse perspectives. It is dedicated to fostering an open and professional dialogue, allowing attendees not only to access cutting-edge information but also to inspire deep thinking and collectively explore the future of digital finance.

The Finternet 2025 - Asia Digital Finance Summit aims to bridge the gap between ideas and implementation. From Hong Kong, a strategic junction where East meets West, the summit connects with the world to foster a new era of digital finance that is more trustworthy and vibrant through sincere collaboration and collective wisdom.

Further details on the agenda, speaker lineup and committed sponsors will be continuously updated on the summit's official website at https://finternet.asia. Please stay tuned for the latest official updates and announcements. For ticketing information, as well as media and partner registration, please visit the official registration portal at https://luma.com/finternet2025.

About Finternet

Finternet is more than a vision — it is the unfolding architecture of tomorrow's finance. At Finternet 2025 - Asia Digital Finance Summit, ideas converge into strategies and visions are forged into actionable solutions. From Hong Kong, this dialogue extends to the world, bridging Web2 and Web3 to foster widespread prosperity. Through the synergy of capital, technology, regulatory guidance, and institutional collaboration, we unite the world's pioneers. Together, our mission is not simply to digitize and tokenize finance, but to catalyze its fundamental transformation — forging the very Finternet that will power tomorrow's real economy.

SOURCE OSL