Asia's Largest Sustainable Seafood Event "The Sustainable Seafood Summit 2026" to Be Held from October 21 to 23, with Key Stakeholders Attending in Person

TOKYO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. and Nikkei ESG will host "The Sustainable Seafood Summit 2026 (TSSS2026)," a flagship event for the global seafood industry, from October 21 to October 23, 2026.

As one of Asia's largest sustainable seafood events, TSSS2026 brings together key international stakeholders to share the latest insights and accelerate sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. Since 2015, TSSS has united businesses, governments, researchers, investors, CSOs, and other stakeholders committed to advancing a sustainable, nature-positive seafood industry.

Today, the seafood sector faces growing challenges, including climate change, geopolitical uncertainty, IUU (illegal, unreported, unregulated) fishing, biodiversity loss, and human rights risks. These issues threaten marine ecosystems, supply chains, and global food security.

In this changing landscape, trust has become a key competitive advantage. Supply chain transparency and collaboration are essential to building resilient seafood systems. East Asia, home to some of the world's largest seafood markets, has the opportunity to become a global driver of sustainable solutions.

The theme of TSSS2026 is "Resonating Actions, Expanding Impact." Through collaboration among businesses, fishers, researchers, policymakers, and CSOs worldwide, the event will explore practical solutions that accelerate positive change.

TSSS2026 is open to anyone interested in co-creating the next wave of transformation for sustainable seafood.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108348/202607092287/_prw_PI1fl_XAgIPW92.png

Sample Sessions (Tentative)

- Building Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries and Aquaculture in East Asia

- Blue Finance for a Nature-Positive Seafood Industry

- 7th Japan Sustainable Seafood Award (JSSA 2026) Ceremony

Speakers (Tentative)

- Ray Dhirani, Head of Capital Markets Outreach, Marine Stewardship Council & Aquaculture Stewardship Council

- Songlin Wang, Founder and President, Qingdao Marine Conservation Society

- Dick Jones, Executive Director, National Fisheries Institute Sushi Council

- Masaru Ikemi, Representative Director, President &CEO, UMIOS Corporation

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21-Friday, October 23, 2026

*Networking Reception on Day 1; pre-registration required

Venue: Tokyo Portcity Takeshiba, PORT HALL

Address: 1F Tokyo Portcity Takeshiba Office Tower, 1-7-1 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Format: 3-day in-person event

Admission: Free

Language: Simultaneous English-Japanese interpretation for all sessions

Registration & Details: https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2026/en/

Promotional movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnkmfeI6qMs

About Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd.: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202607092287-O1-7MQ7Tsqs.pdf

About Nikkei ESG: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202607092287-O2-84D7oRk0.pdf

SOURCE Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd.