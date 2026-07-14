Asia's Leading Hardware Sourcing Fair CIHS 2026 Set to Connect Global Markets in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China International Hardware Show (CIHS 2026), recognized as Asia's premier and most influential professional hardware sourcing platform, will take place from September 28 to 30, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). With over two decades of continuous growth and evolution, CIHS has cemented its position as a definitive industry benchmark across the Asia-Pacific region. As a vital international trade hub, the exhibition integrates global industrial resources, bridges high-quality suppliers with professional buyers, and drives the sustainable upgrading and international expansion of the entire hardware supply chain.

Busy onsite sourcing scene at CIHS

Co-organized by Koelnmesse (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and the China National Hardware Association, CIHS 2026 continues to uphold world-class standards of professionalism, internationalization, and market orientation. The upcoming event will span a total exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, featuring more than 3,000 renowned domestic and international exhibitors covering the full hardware industry spectrum. Product categories include hand tools, power tools, pneumatic tools, abrasives and grinding equipment, welding supplies, building hardware, fastening products, garden and outdoor tools, safety protection equipment, and intelligent locking systems - fully meeting the one-stop sourcing needs of professional buyers worldwide.

Notable global brands including Great Star, Rose Plastic, Wedo Tools, Victor Forging, Hsing Lung, Wire King, Eastman Cast, Sangeeta, GAF, Forgings & Chemicals, Deeps and Great Wall Precision will take part in the exhibition. A host of leading Chinese manufacturers such as Wendeng Maxpower, King Mount, VDE, Fangda and Rigo will also showcase their offerings at the show. Core hardware industrial clusters from Yongkang, Jiande, Jinhua, Lin'an, Xiaolan, Anping, Taigu and Pujiang will bring their complete product lines on-site. It caters to importers, exporters, MRO professionals, ASEAN cross-border e-commerce operators, building material supermarkets, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and end-users alike, enabling every type of buyer to find ideal solutions and meet their precise sourcing needs.

Powered by the global resources of the world-renowned INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR COLOGNE, CIHS offers a comprehensive lineup of high value supporting activities tailored to industry professionals. The 2026 edition will feature more than ten authoritative industry forums and networking sessions, focusing on key topics such as intelligent manufacturing, green and low-carbon supply chain transformation, cross-border e-commerce development, and global consumer market trends. In addition, over 20 new product launches and brand promotion events will be held on-site, showcasing the latest technological innovations and upgraded solutions in the hardware sector.

CIHS 2026 serves as a vital gateway for global hardware companies seeking to enter and expand within the Chinese market, while also providing a core channel for Chinese hardware brands to go global. Each year, the show attracts thousands of professional procurement decision-makers, local distributors, construction contractors and cross-border e-commerce merchants from major Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, alongside buyers from Europe and North America. Gathering cutting-edge industrial innovations and abundant high-quality supply resources in a single venue, CIHS 2026 delivers streamlined, trustworthy long-term cooperation channels for all visiting buyers. It simplifies cross-border hardware sourcing and supports the steady growth of your regional hardware trade operations and worldwide.

For more information about CIHS 2026, please visit: Official Website

Pre-register now and see you at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from September 28-30, 2026!

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About the Organisers

Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the hardware sector: As a premier international trade fair organiser, Koelnmesse is the global market leader for events in the tools and hardware sector. Cologne is home to the EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR, the world's leading trade fair for the industry. Asia-Pacific Sourcing, the largest sourcing platform outside Asia, also showcases its products there. In addition, Koelnmesse is expanding its international portfolio in key markets – the China International Hardware Show in Shanghai, International Hardware Fair Italy in Bergamo, International Hardware Fair India in New Delhi and International Hardware Fair Colombia in Bogotá are tailored events and leading regional trade fairs with international participation. In 2025, two new formats were launched in dynamic regions – International Hardware Fair Indonesia in Jakarta and International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. As part of the ongoing development of its hardware portfolio in strategically relevant growth markets, Koelnmesse has also added the Central Asia International Hardware Expo to its event programme, with the first edition scheduled for November 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

China National Hardware Association

Founded in November 1988, China National Hardware Association is the only national association of hardware manufacturers. It is a social and economic organisation with the status of legal person approved by the former Ministry of Light Industry and registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs. It is composed of key enterprises in the fields of household hardware, tool hardware and building hardware, local hardware associations and institutes engaged in scientific research and design, inspection and testing, education and training. It is a cross-regional, cross-sectoral and cross-ownership industry organisation. The association consists of 11 product branches and a professional market committee, including tool hardware, building hardware, household hardware, cooking utensils, locks, gas appliances, range hood, kitchen equipment, stainless steel products, bathrooms, zippers, etc.

www.chinahardware.org.cn

Next Events:

International Hardware Fair India: October 23–25, 2026

International Hardware Fair Colombia: November 5–7, 2026

Central Asia International Hardware Expo: November 24–26, 2026

To Media Editorial Department

Visit "Multimedia Gallery" of "Press" on CIHS official website for more CIHS onsite highlights.

Media Contact:

Liu Mia

[email protected]

+86-18101802261

SOURCE Koelnmesse (Beijing) Co., Ltd.