Asia's leading tech company to partner with Nagad

DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's first tech billionaire Goh Peng Ooi has expressed his keen interest in partnering with Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider based in Bangladesh, through his established Silverlake Group that provides financial software and digital services to banks.

The Malaysian fintech mogul first learnt about Nagad, went through relevant case studies, and gave the go-ahead – this will mark Silverlake Group's first partnership initiative in South Asia.

Tanvir A. Mishuk, founder and CEO of Nagad Ltd. with Goh Peng Ooi at his residence in Malaysia.

Recently, Tanvir A. Mishuk, executive chairman and CEO of Nagad Ltd., received a warm invitation from Goh Peng Ooi at his residence in Malaysia. Impressed by Nagad's customer-friendly innovations, acquisition of over 9 crore customers within just five years, and its unique business model, Goh Peng promptly expressed his interest in making the partnership Nagad. During this courtesy call, Mishuk also invited him to Nagad Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Silverlake Group currently provides support to more than 400 banks operating in over a hundred countries. Almost all banks in Singapore, including its two main banks United Overseas Bank (UOB) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), are heavily dependent on Silverlake's technology. Its business collaborations extend across Europe, America, Australia, Africa, and Asia.

During the meeting with Tanvir A. Mishuk, Goh Peng Ooi said they had previously received multiple proposals from different companies in various South Asian countries, including Bangladesh and India, but they hadn't found sufficient reasons to integrate them into Silverlake. However, they perceive Nagad differently in the realm of financial entities.

According to the proposal, Silverlake Group will offer Nagad the opportunity to utilise its most advanced banking technologies. Nagad believes this initiative will not only benefit Nagad but also bring significant changes to the entire banking sector in Bangladesh.

Talking about Goh Peng Ooi and Silverlake Group's interest in partnering with Nagad, CEO of Nagad Ltd. Tanvir A. Mishuk, said, "I think this is not only good news for Nagad but also for the entire Bangladesh, as it creates the possibility of a massive change in the country's banking landscape. We believe it will eventually play a transformative role for millions of people in the country."

Inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2019 as a mobile financial service, Nagad is now preparing to emerge as the country's first digital bank in the middle of this year. Nagad has already introduced some ground-breaking innovations, leading to a transformation in the country's financial industry. Nagad also hopes to continue to better serve its customers through its digital bank.

About Nagad Ltd (https://www.nagad.com.bd/)

Nagad Limited is one of the leading MFS operators in Bangladesh's payment industry with 90 million registered customers and an average daily transaction of about USD 113 million. The digital payment platform, known as a successful public-private partnership between Bangladesh Postal Department and the private sector.

Contact:

Lincoln Md. Lutforzaman Sarker

Assistant Vice President (AVP),

Media and Communications, Nagad Limited.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nagad Limited