AsiaVerify to Revolutionise Digital Payment and Banking Customer Experiences in the Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaVerify, a leading RegTech solution provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Visa, a global leader in payment technology. This partnership aims to unlock opportunities for financial institutions by combining AsiaVerify's expertise in Asia Know Your Business (KYB), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) verification, and Know Your Customer (KYC) services with Visa's extensive network and resources.

AsiaVerify is proud to be recognised as a Visa Ready certified partner for the Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program. The Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program enables Visa clients to connect with digital-first, next-generation payments and banking platforms and solutions. AsiaVerify will offer businesses within the Visa network advanced KYB, KYC, and UBOVerify services with instant access to original language and translated documents, enhancing customer onboarding, monitoring, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The partnership empowers more businesses to cut through the noise and connect with AsiaVerify, enabling them to manage costs effectively with an exclusive commercial package. The exceptional value provided through the exclusive pricing underscores the shared commitment of both companies to deliver unparalleled benefits to their clients.

"We are beyond thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with Visa," said Elizabeth Fitzell, AsiaVerify's COO. "This collaboration will enable us to tap on Visa's global reach and expertise, enabling us to help organisations conduct business safely in Asia using our award-winning technology and in-depth regional knowledge."

"We are excited to partner with AsiaVerify to support the growth and success of small businesses in Asia Pacific. We understand that the digital onboarding journey is complex, and we would like to help our clients simplify this process by collaborating with partners who share Visa's goal of building new digital payment experiences for businesses," says Moowon Lee, Head of Visa Commercial Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa.

This partnership reflects the unwavering commitment and shared belief of AsiaVerify in the power of technology and innovation to enhance digital experiences and create new value for clients across the globe.

About AsiaVerify:

AsiaVerify offers a best-in-class business verification platform providing access to 344 million entities and 2.9 billion individuals across 12 APAC jurisdictions.

The technology behind AsiaVerify streamlines the KYB, KYC, and UBO processes for clients, enabling them to make informed decisions and ensuring they know who they are doing business with.

Clients benefit from real-time access to accurate information for enhanced decision-making and compliance, mitigating risk and unlocking growth opportunities across the APAC market.

