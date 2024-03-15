ASIAWATER 2024 AIMS TO UNLOCK CLIMATE RESILIENT WATER INNOVATIONS

Preview Three Days of Exceptional Insights, Exhibitions, and Networking Opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 13th edition of ASIAWATER 2024 Expo & Forum gears up to captivate audiences at its exclusive Industry Connect & Media Preview which was held today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

With over 96% space booked, the region's water and wastewater platform for developing Asia, is scheduled to unfold from 23 – 25 April 2024, at KLCC in Malaysia, ASIAWATER 2024 aims to foster collaboration and drive innovation among a diverse array of industry stakeholders.

Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. presenting the token of appreciation to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA). Left: Mr. Mohamad Hairi bin Basri, Deputy President of MWA; General Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi bin Mohamed (Rtd.), Co-Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.; Dato' Mohd Rodzwan Bin Mohd Baba Sakri, Deputy Secretary General of PETRA; and Datuk Ir. Abdul Kadir Bin Mohd Din, Advisor of ASIAWATER Expo & Forum

"After another successful edition in 2022, ASIAWATER returns to set new milestones and drive transformation in the water and wastewater industry. With the theme of "Water Transformation & Climate Change: Innovation for Resilience", ASIAWATER addresses the critical need to mitigate the impact of climate change on water resources and the environment, aligning with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation. We anticipate that ASIAWATER 2024 will continue to play a vital role in the transformation of the country and region's water sector," said the Advisor of ASIAWATER and former CEO of SPAN, Dato' Teo Yen Hua.

The premier event anticipates over 20,000 trade attendees and industry professionals from 61 countries, engaging with more than 1,000 exhibitors representing renowned companies and brands across the water and wastewater sector. Visitors will be able to preview the list of exhibitors and their products on ASIAWATER's exclusive WATERFEEDS Digital Directory. The list of confirmed exhibitors includes Ebara Pumps Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Ikhua Engineering Sdn. Bhd., Salcon Engineering Berhad, Ranhill Saj Sdn. Bhd., Tsurumi Pump (M) Sdn. Bhd., Molecor (Sea) Sdn. Bhd., Technolog and many more.

ASIAWATER will welcome 13 International Pavilions, showcasing expertise from countries/regions such as Austria, mainland China, Republic of Czech, Germany, India, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and the UK. These curated spaces will present diverse perspectives and innovative solutions from around the globe, enhancing the overall event experience.

Datuk Abdul Kadir bin Mohd Din, the Advisor of ASIAWATER and former CEO of Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) said, "ASIAWATER is fortunate to garner the support of key players in the industry especially the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) and SPAN to further be the cornerstone in the development of the water and wastewater industry in the country and across the region. United in our efforts, we can steer our industry towards a future characterised by sustainability and resilience."

ASIAWATER 2024 will see the return of WATER TALKS, consisting of more than 50 high-calibre Conferences, Seminars and Workshop. Led by esteemed thought leaders and experts such as SPAN, Malaysian Water Association (MWA), Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), University of Nottingham, ENSEARCH, and Malaysian Water Partnership (MyWP), WATER TALKS will address current issues, tackling climate change challenges and present innovative solutions through a resilient and sustainable water sector transformation. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the evolving water and wastewater industry, unlocking growth and innovation.

Dr. Ir. Ts. Hj. Mohmad Asari Daud, the President of the Malaysian Water Association said, "The MWA Special Training Programme will feature in-depth sessions led by subject matter experts, focusing on contemporary trends and industry best practices. Attendees will have the added advantage of earning Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours accredited by the Board of Engineers Malaysia, further amplifying the value of their participation in this comprehensive training program."

Registration for ASIAWATER is now open! Visit our official website at www.asiawater.org to learn more about the registration process and other important details. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of the region's leading water and wastewater platform for developing Asia.

About ASIAWATER Expo & Forum (www.asiawater.org)

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum, the longest running and leading trade event for the water and wastewater industry, is organised by Informa Markets, a part of Informa PLC. It is held biennial in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has continued to prove to be a one-stop regional hub and recognised by the most respected industry professionals. The event offers a stream of business opportunities while at the same time developing Asia's water infrastructure. For more information and registration, visit https://www.asiawater.org/.

