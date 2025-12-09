Aspire launches fast, low-cost international payments in Hong Kong, expanding partnership with Wise Platform

Powered by local rails, the partnership enables fast, low-cost transfers in more than 40 currencies.

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire, the leading all-in-one ﬁnance platform for modern businesses, is taking its mission to build a truly connected ﬁnancial ecosystem further with the launch of fast, low-cost international payments in Hong Kong. Powered by Wise Platform, Wise's global payment infrastructure for banks and enterprises, the new integration enables customers to send money in more than 40 currencies, including to countries like Singapore, the United States, Australia, Japan and Korea — directly from the Aspire platform.

Building on a successful partnership that began in Singapore in 2019, Aspire is now extending its Wise Platform-powered cross-border payments experience to customers in Hong Kong, oﬀering fast transfers and low transaction costs within the same interface they already use for payments, cards, and expense management.

"Cross-border payments are the backbone of global commerce, and for businesses in Hong Kong, speed and cost eﬃciency can make all the diﬀerence," said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-founder of Aspire. "By embedding Wise's infrastructure directly into Aspire, we've created a truly connected experience — where cards, payments, expenses, and global transfers all work seamlessly together. This expansion to our partnership is a major step toward our vision of building the most connected ﬁnancial operating system for modern businesses."

"In a major hub, like Hong Kong, where companies operate across borders every day, oﬀering a best in class cross-border experience is essential and a key requirement for any business looking for a ﬁnancial partner. Aspire has been a key partner since 2019 and enabling them to expand and oﬀer the same cross-border experience across their merchants demonstrates the value of Wise Platform. We're proud to be providing Aspire with the speed, transparency, and end-to-end payments control their customers expect from a partner," said Samarth Bansal, APAC General Manager, Wise Platform.

The partnership marks another milestone in Aspire's rapid growth in Hong Kong. Since launching in 2024, Aspire has recorded 3x growth, driven by startups and SMEs seeking a modern, connected alternative to traditional banking.

The new international payments feature is now live for all Aspire customers in Hong Kong.

About Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one ﬁnance platform for modern businesses globally, which has helped over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account. Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 500+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal.

About Wise Platform

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move and manage the world's money. Over the last decade, Wise has built an entirely new network for the world's money.

Thanks to Wise Platform, banks and large companies can leverage Wise's technology and embed the best way to send, receive, and manage money internationally into their existing infrastructure. With a wide variety of partners worldwide, Wise Platform saves banks and businesses time and money by allowing them to seamlessly bring fast, cheap, transparent and convenient cross-border payments to their customers.

