ASSEMBLY NAMES JORDAN HEATHFIELD AS VP OF CONNECTIONS & BRAND EXPERIENCE IN APAC

New Role Focuses on Marrying the Stagwell (STGW) Agency's Connected Solutions with Creativity to Deliver True Brand Performance in Region

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global omnichannel media agency Assembly has announced the appointment of Jordan Heathfield as the agency's Vice President of Connections & Brand Experience for the APAC region. In this newly established role, Heathfield will be instrumental in driving the integration of creative and strategic media solutions to deliver true brand performance for clients. His appointment reinforces Assembly's commitment to delivering transformative results for brands such as Lenovo, Marina Bay Sands, and Nike. Heathfield is based in Singapore and will report to Assembly APAC CEO Richard Brosgill.

Heathfield brings over 16 years of industry experience to the agency, having excelled in strategic and client leadership roles across Asia prior to joining Assembly. He has a history of groundbreaking work, including the successful Volkswagen "Deep Fake" campaign in China, and he served as Global Brand Marketing Lead at HP Inc. in California, where he spearheaded branding and growth initiatives for HP's gaming division.

"I am thrilled to join Assembly during such a transformative phase," said Heathfield. "The opportunity to shape and expand Assembly's capabilities in brand strategy, creativity, and cutting-edge media planning, is incredibly exciting. My ambition is to pioneer the agency of the future where tech, innovation and creativity converge to deliver solutions that exceed client expectations and redefine industry standards."

Richard Brosgill, CEO of Assembly APAC, adds, "We are delighted to welcome Jordan into our leadership team. This newly formed role is testament to our commitment to deliver true brand performance, shaping connected consumer experiences that create real business impact. Jordan's wealth of experience, unwavering passion, creativity, and innovation will undoubtedly propel our business and our clients forward. I'm excited for what's to come."

Heathfield's appointment is evidence of Assembly's mission to Find the Change that Fuels Growth, reaffirming a commitment to excellence as the agency continues to evolve and strengthen service offerings in the region.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelvin Lee,

Marketing Director, APAC

[email protected]

+852 92251936

SOURCE Assembly