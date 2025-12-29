Assure Healthcare Holdings Opens Second Clinic in Woodlands, Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure Healthcare Holdings, a subsidiary of SingWealth Holdings, today announced the official opening of its second clinic, Assure Family Clinic Woodlands. This expansion marks the next phase in the Group's mission to make quality and comprehensive healthcare more accessible to families and individuals.

The newly opened Assure Family Clinic Woodlands extends Assure Healthcare Holdings’ reach to northern Singapore.

Located in the heart of Woodlands at 132 Marsiling Rise, the new clinic extends Assure Healthcare Holdings' footprint beyond its first location in Bukit Merah. The clinic will provide residents in northern Singapore with convenient access to general consultations, chronic disease management, vaccinations, preventive health screenings, and minor procedures.

"The launch of the Assure Family Clinic in Woodlands marks an important milestone in our growth journey," said Dr Joanne Koay, Chief Medical Officer of Assure Healthcare Holdings. "Our goal is to bring compassionate, reliable care closer to the communities we serve, giving families peace of mind knowing that accessible healthcare is always within reach."

Leading the Woodlands clinic is Dr Vikneswaran V. Paranjothy, a General Practitioner with specialised training in occupational medicine, dermatology, aesthetics, and andrology. With extensive experience in workplace health, preventive care, and minor procedures, Dr Vik takes a holistic and patient-centred approach to serving the community.

"Healthcare is a cornerstone of SingWealth Holdings' vision to provide holistic solutions across health, wealth, and legacy planning," added Jeffrey Chow, Executive Director and Group CEO of SingWealth Holdings. "The expansion reflects our strong commitment to supporting the well-being of Woodlands' residents, as well as our SingWealth's clients and their families at every stage of life. This includes critical planning tools such as the Advance Medical Directive, which empower individuals to make informed decisions about their future care and uphold their personal values with dignity."

For more information about the clinic's services or to book an appointment, please visit assureclinic.sg.

About Assure Healthcare Holdings

Assure Healthcare Holdings, a subsidiary of SingWealth Holdings, is dedicated to delivering accessible, patient-centered care through a growing network of medical practices. Its comprehensive suite of services includes General Practitioner (GP) consultations, preventive medical care, aesthetic treatments, and Advance Medical Directive (AMD) support.

With a commitment to enhancing community healthcare, Assure Healthcare Holdings provides quality care and trusted medical guidance to support individuals and families at every stage of life.

For more information, visit assureclinic.sg.

About SingWealth Holdings

SingWealth Holdings is a dynamic holding company with a strategic presence across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, China, and Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, it delivers comprehensive financial advisory, insurance brokerage, and estate planning solutions tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

Its financial services portfolio comprises PFPFA Pte Ltd (Singapore), PFPFA HK Ltd (Hong Kong), and PFPFA (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, providing trusted financial expertise and strategic advisory solutions to clients in their respective markets.

SingWealth Holdings also supports PFP Legacy entities across the region, catering to the needs of emerging affluent clients with wills and trust services in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. These services are designed to safeguard wealth and ensure smooth succession planning for individuals and families.

In Singapore, SingWealth Holdings operates Assure Healthcare Holdings, a healthcare brand committed to accessible, patient-centered care. Assure Healthcare offers general practitioner services, preventive medical care, aesthetic treatments, and Advance Medical Directive (AMD) support.

Driven by innovation and excellence, SingWealth Holdings continues to empower communities across Asia with financial stability and enhanced well-being.

For more information, visit https://singwealthholdings.com.

SOURCE Assure Healthcare Holdings