Aston Education Partners with Top Australian School John Paul College for Hong Kong Recruitment

Offering Hong Kong Students a Seamless Pathway to Year 7-12 and Free Study Abroad Consultation

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's leading Australian education consultancy, Aston Education, today announced a joint recruitment exhibition with John Paul College, a top co-educational private secondary school in Queensland, Australia. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Park Lane Hong Kong hotel in Causeway Bay. This marks the fourth consecutive year of their exclusive collaboration, with the school's principal and director of international operations attending in person. Aston Education consultants will also provide free one-on-one study abroad consultations to help Hong Kong parents assess the feasibility of their children studying at Australian secondary schools.

Australian Secondary Education Trends: A New Choice for Hong Kong Parents

The number of Hong Kong parents planning to send their children to Australian secondary schools has been steadily rising in recent years. Australian schools use the ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) system, with a maximum score of 99.5, combining continuous assessment and public exams. Unlike Hong Kong's high-stakes single-exam system, ATAR emphasizes holistic development and daily classroom performance, giving students of different learning styles a competitive edge in university admissions.

Australian schools also offer the IB Diploma Programme, focusing on interdisciplinary thinking and critical analysis. Additionally, the minimal time difference between Australia and Hong Kong (only 1-3 hours) allows parents to maintain daily communication with their children and monitor their academic and daily life closely, making Australia an appealing study destination.

"Hong Kong parents value the fairness of the ATAR system and the flexibility in course selection. Over 26 years, Aston Education has assisted more than 21,000 students with applications to Australian primary, secondary, and universities, understanding the real needs of Hong Kong families in school selection, grade transitions, and guardianship arrangements. Partnering with John Paul College for this recruitment fair allows parents to learn directly from school representatives and make informed decisions about their children's education pathways."—— 【Aston Education Recruitment Director Ms. Wen Lai】

Australian School System Guide: Grade Alignment and ATAR Explained

Australian secondary education typically spans six years, though starting grades vary by state: Year 7 in New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania; Year 8 in Queensland, Western Australia, and South Australia. Accurate grade matching is crucial for Hong Kong students to avoid application errors.

The ATAR system balances continuous assessment and final exams, converting rankings into scores from 0 to 99.5 for university admissions. Aston Education's consultants are well-versed in state differences and ATAR calculations, helping students select schools and states that best match their academic background and goals.

John Paul College: Top Queensland Private School for IB and ATAR

John Paul College, a renowned co-educational private school in Brisbane, Queensland, offers complete Year 7-12 programs, including Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) with ATAR assessment and the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP). The school emphasizes balanced development in academics, sports, and arts, with many graduates advancing to Australia's top universities. Key facilities and support for international students include:

Full Year 7-12 curriculum with boarding and day school options

Diverse extracurriculars in sports, arts, outdoor education, and entrepreneurship to build leadership and global perspectives

English as an Additional Language (EAL) and academic support for international students

Comprehensive boarding facilities and welfare services for overseas students

"Hong Kong students are known for their diligence and excel in John Paul College's diverse learning environment. We look forward to this Hong Kong recruitment fair to help more families understand our academic achievements and campus life, and seize opportunities for 2026/27 intake applications."—— 【John Paul College Director of International Operations Mr. David Ferguson】

Aston Education's One-Stop Australian Study Abroad Services

Established in 1999, Aston Education is one of Hong Kong's largest Australian consultancies, having helped over 21,000 students with applications across kindergarten, secondary, and university levels over 26 years. Free comprehensive services include:

Admission eligibility assessment and school matching

Application document preparation and submission

Student visa (Subclass 500) assistance

Homestay matching and qualified guardianship

On-ground support and emergency contacts after arrival in Australia

Event Details

Date Saturday, March 21, 2026 Venue Park Lane Hong Kong, 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay Guests John Paul College Principal and Director of International Operations Services Free one-on-one consultations by Aston Education advisors Fee Free admission Target Hong Kong parents and students interested in Australian secondary schools Registration https://aston.edu.hk/event/auhs-john-paul-college-hk-event/

About Aston Education

Founded in 2000, Aston Education is one of Hong Kong's most experienced Australian education consultancies, providing comprehensive support for primary, secondary, and university pathways to Australia. Over 26 years, it has assisted more than 21,000 students with applications across Australian states, covering admissions, visas, homestays, and guardianship. Website: https://aston.edu.hk/

About John Paul College

John Paul College is a leading co-educational private school in Brisbane, Queensland, offering Year 7-12 programs including IBDP and QCE (ATAR). With excellent boarding and international student support, it attracts students from across Asia, boasting high rates of progression to top Australian universities. Website: https://www.jpc.edu.au/

SOURCE Aston Education