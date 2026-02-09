ASUS Announces ROG Strix Aiolos

20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 SSD enclosure with heat-resistant liquid-silicone coating and real-time ROG SSD dashboard

KEY POINTS

Blazing-fast: USB-C ® 3.2 Gen 2x2 for up to 20Gbps transfer speeds via a versatile dual M.2 interface

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 for up to 20Gbps transfer speeds via a versatile dual M.2 interface Strength and style: Liquid-silicone-rubber coating provides a stylish, heat-resistant surface and keeps dust out to ensure device longevity

Liquid-silicone-rubber coating provides a stylish, heat-resistant surface and keeps dust out to ensure device longevity Exclusive software: ROG SSD Dashboard offers real-time monitoring through a custom UI, ensuring faster and more reliable SSD performance

ROG SSD Dashboard offers real-time monitoring through a custom UI, ensuring faster and more reliable SSD performance Tool-free design: Quick and convenient SSD installation or removal

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ROG Strix Aiolos SSD Enclosure, a premium external SSD enclosure built for gamers and creators who demand top-tier performance, seamless device management. Engineered for next-generation NVMe® M.2 storage, the ROG Strix Aiolos delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds, enhanced thermal efficiency, and an exclusive ROG SSD Dashboard, which provides real-time drive status updates. Designed for life on the move, it also incorporates a durable metal hook with a fabric tag to ensure convenient and secure portability.

Ultra-fast transfers and smarter storage management

The ROG Strix Aiolos delivers high-speed portable performance with USB-C® 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectivity supporting transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps, enabling users to move large media files or entire game libraries with ease. Its versatile dual M.2 interface, compatible with both NVMe PCIe® (2242/2260/2280) and SATA SSDs, offers flexible upgrade and expansion options for a wide range of user needs. For effortless oversight, the enclosure features the exclusive ROG SSD Dashboard, which features a custom UI that provides users with a complete real-time overview of SSD status, performance, and other key metrics. Tailored for ROG enclosures, it makes storage management simple and intuitive.

Enhanced durability with advanced thermal protection

The ROG Strix Aiolos is engineered with a robust dual-layer cooling solution to maintain peak performance during intense workloads. An internal high-efficiency thermal pad helps draw heat away from the SSD, keeping it cool even under heavy loads to prevent thermal throttling and ensure lasting performance. Complementing this is a heat-resistant, injection-molded liquid-silicone-rubber coating that acts as a durable protective layer against dust and smudges, while keeping the device cool to the touch, even during extended use.

Customizable RGB flair and on-the-go convenience

The ROG Strix Aiolos showcases customizable Aura RGB lighting, allowing users to personalize their portable storage with stunning, dynamic visual effects via an intuitive web interface. The tool-free design includes a push-to-open mechanism that allows for quick SSD installation or removal, enabling users to swap drives with ease. For added mobility, the enclosure includes an exclusive metal hook with a fabric tag, making it easy to secure, store, and take on the move. The new hook offers five times the tensile durability of the one found in the ROG Strix Arion. Additional accessories include an ROG strap with a refined fabric tag and a braided cable for enhanced longevity.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ROG Strix Aiolos will be available from end Apr 2026 in Singapore. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Model Availability Pricing ASUS ROG Strix Aiolos End Apr 2026 SGD 109

SPECIFICATIONS [1]

ROG Strix Aiolos ESD-S1W

Dimensions 115.5 x 46 x 15.12mm (L x W x H) Weight 139g OS compatibility Windows 11 / 10 Mac OS X 14.4 or later ASUS Aura system requirements Windows 10 (Creators Update/1903 or later) or Windows 11 Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (Type-C®) Speed Up to 20Gbps SSD compatibility 2280, 2260, and 2242 M.2 M Key PCIe® (NVMe®) SSD M.2 SATA SSD (B + M Key) Voltage 5V DC Temperature range Operating: 0–40°C (32–104°F) Storage: -40–60°C (-40–140°F)

