ASUS IoT and CTHINGS.CO Forge Partnership to Accelerate Scalable Edge AI and IoT Solutions

Smart connectivity made simple with scalable edge AI and 5G-ready IoT solutions

KEY POINTS

Unified edge intelligence: ASUS IoT gateways and CTHINGS.CO Orchestra enable faster, more secure, and easily managed IoT deployment

ASUS IoT gateways and CTHINGS.CO Orchestra enable faster, more secure, and easily managed IoT deployment Smarter operations: Real-time analytics and automation deliver predictive insights and improved efficiency across connected assets

Real-time analytics and automation deliver predictive insights and improved efficiency across connected assets Collaborative innovation: Joint development accelerates smart city transformation with scalable, AI-driven infrastructure solutions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS IoT, a global leader in intelligent edge AI and embedded IoT hardware, has entered a strategic partnership with CTHINGS.CO, a Europe-based innovator connecting IoT platforms to industrial applications. The collaboration aims to help businesses extract actionable insights from their processes and assets by combining advanced hardware with AI-driven software for simplified, secure edge IoT deployments.

CTHINGS.CO specializes in industrial system integration, edge ML/AI computing, real-time remote actuation, advanced analytics, digital twins, and secure cloud-based platforms. With a strong focus on digitizing physical assets and unifying operations, the company helps organizations gain real-time visibility, break down system silos, and accelerate smarter decision-making. Leveraging next-generation connectivity and zero-trust security principles, CTHINGS.CO empowers businesses to optimize processes, reduce maintenance costs, streamline workflows, and future-proof their infrastructure, unlocking operational efficiency, scalability, and sustainable long-term growth.

Under the partnership, ASUS IoT's industry-grade gateways will integrate with CTHINGS.CO's Orchestra platform, which streamlines device deployment, enables rapid configuration, ensures secure connectivity, and provides centralized remote management. This integration lowers the barriers to large-scale edge computing adoption, allowing enterprises to deploy edge devices faster, connect seamlessly to the cloud, and accelerate digital transformation.

Transforming assets into insights for intelligent infrastructure

Through a collaboration with CTHINGS.CO, ASUS IoT hardware supports an intelligent reverse-vending machine solution that features real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and enhanced bottle-verification accuracy. Powered by CTHINGS.CO's Orchestra platform, the system utilizes ASUS IoT gateways to ensure reliable, low-latency computing and communication between devices and the cloud. Together, these technologies automate object recognition, streamline operations, and provide actionable insights into fraud detection, bin capacity, return volumes, and compliance, enhancing overall efficiency and the customer experience.

In addition to developing intelligent reverse-vending solutions, this partnership also aims to deliver the IoT-enabled multifunctional smart pole. This solution transforms static urban infrastructure into dynamic, remotely managed poles by integrating surveillance cameras, energy-efficient lighting, weather sensors, public announcement systems, and EV chargers. By running the Orchestra platform on ASUS IoT gateways, this complex system ensures streamlined, secure, and accelerated deployment for municipalities and private entities.

Currently, the collaboration leverages the ultra-compact ASUS IoT PE100A to ensure robust performance. To further expand the partnership and serve a broader market, CTHINGS.CO is validating additional ASUS IoT products, such as edge AI computers built on NVIDIA® Jetson™ platform and the Tinker Board series.

Casper Lee, EMEA Regional Head at ASUS IoT, said: "Partnering with CTHINGS.CO combines our world-class hardware with intelligent orchestration software, delivering a powerful, easy-to-manage edge solution. This collaboration simplifies deployment and accelerates time-to-value, empowering enterprises to fully leverage their edge ecosystems securely and at scale."

Arnold Wierzejski, the CEO of CTHINGS.CO, added: "Running Orchestra on ASUS IoT's gateways enables new levels of operational efficiency and innovation. Together with our partners, we are helping enterprises embrace digital transformation confidently and achieve measurable business impact through intelligent edge computing."

Creating smarter, safer and more sustainable cities

Building on their initial successes, the companies are actively collaborating on several smart city projects, including initiatives to optimize transportation and enhance security systems in public areas. One key project focuses on smart streetlights equipped with sensors to monitor air quality, weather conditions, traffic flow, and pedestrian activity, providing comprehensive situational awareness.

Looking ahead, ASUS IoT and CTHINGS.CO are committed to leveraging their combined strengths to deliver groundbreaking edge AI and IoT solutions. This partnership is poised to create significant value for businesses worldwide, driving innovation and shaping the future of connected industries.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS IoT PE100A is available in Singapore. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About CTHINGS.CO

CTHINGS.CO is a leading innovator in edge computing and IoT. Headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, and active since 2020, the company develops advanced software, hardware, and hybrid cloud solutions that help enterprises and municipalities unlock hidden data and turn it into actionable intelligence. Its AI-powered Orchestra Platform makes edge orchestration simple, secure, and scalable, streamlining operations, ensuring reliable performance in distributed environments, while reducing complexity and cost. With deep expertise and a global reach, CTHINGS.CO supports digital transformation across industries including manufacturing, logistics, retail, energy, and smart cities. Visit CTHINGS.CO for more information.

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and a partner in the AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets – providing convenient and efficient environments for people everywhere. Visit ASUS IoT for more information.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

SOURCE ASUS