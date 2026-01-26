ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Official Global Esports Partnership with DRX

Performance-driven collaboration features ROG hardware powering all DRX rosters

KEY POINTS

ROG named offic ial gaming hardware partner of DRX for the next two years, working closely with VALORANT , League of Legends , and all other DRX rosters

ial gaming hardware partner of DRX for the next two years, working closely with , , and all other DRX rosters Players will train, compete, and create content using products from the ROG Ace Esports lineup, including ROG Harpe II Ace and ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE

DRX players will take part in early testing and provide feedback for future ROG esports products

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), the global leader in gaming and esports gear innovation, today announced an official global partnership with DRX, one of the most accomplished esports organizations in the world.

For the next two years, ROG will be the official gaming hardware partner of DRX, working closely with the organization's VALORANT and League of Legends teams, as well as all rosters under the DRX banner. DRX players will be supported with ROG's esports-ready peripherals, designed to meet the demands of elite-level competition where speed, precision, and reliability are non-negotiable.

ROG and DRX will also collaborate on multiple global content initiatives, behind-the-scenes features, product co-development insights, and fan-facing activations that offer a closer look at how professional players fine-tune their setups and prepare for top-tier competition. These initiatives will create new opportunities for fans to connect with DRX team members and to try ROG gear.

ROG Ace Esports Collection

At the core of the collaboration is the ROG Ace Esports Collection — a lineup of peripherals purpose-built for professional play and co-developed alongside esports athletes. Throughout the partnership, DRX players will train, compete, and create content using products from this lineup — including high-performance esports mice such as the ROG Harpe II Ace and keyboards like the recently-launched ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE, plus other ROG peripherals trusted by champions everywhere.

Partnering to elevate esports

DRX has built a legacy defined by discipline, innovation, and championship success, earning international recognition across multiple titles, including a League of Legends World Championship victory in 2022 and third place finishes at both the 2022 and 2025 VALORANT Champions. This shared pursuit of competitive excellence makes DRX a natural partner for ROG, as the brand continues to deepen its commitment to esports worldwide.

"Esports is where performance truly matters, where every click, every flick, and every decision can define the outcome," said Kris Huang, General Manager of the ASUS Gaming & Workspace Gear business unit. "Partnering with DRX allows us to work directly with world-class players across multiple titles, gaining invaluable feedback that helps us refine the ROG Ace Esports product lineup while delivering authentic, high-performance experiences for pros and fans alike."

"DRX is built on the notion of spirit of challenge, and we found a perfect mirror of that philosophy in ASUS ROG," explains DRX CEO Sun Il Yang. "By aligning with a brand that shares our relentless pursuit of excellence in performance and innovation, we are ensuring that our players have ROG's world-class peripherals to achieve success on the global stage. We look forward to a shared commitment to excellence alongside ROG."

As the partnership moves forward, DRX players will also take part in early testing and feedback for future ROG esports products, continuing ROG's long-standing approach of co-creating gear alongside the players who rely on it most. Fans can also expect exclusive ROG and DRX content, global activations, and closer looks at the gear used by DRX's VALORANT and League of Legends teams throughout the season, with the latest updates shared across official ROG and DRX social media channels.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

SOURCE ASUS Republic of Gamers