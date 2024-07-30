At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy and The University of West London Launch Singapore's First and Only Bachelor of Business Entrepreneurship Programme

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy (At-Sunrice, or the "Academy"), in collaboration with The University of West London, proudly announces the launch of Singapore's first and only 12-month Bachelor of Business Studies with Entrepreneurship (BABSE) programme. A pioneering programme designed to support candidates of all ages in attaining a fast-tracked degree after completing their relevant diplomas or equivalent.

The official programme launch was held today at the Lifelong Learning Institute, officially announced by [L-R] Dr Kwan Lui, Founder of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy and Professor John Howard, from UWL. (Photo credit: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy)

Alongside the BABSE programme, At-Sunrice also unveiled its accelerated Double Diploma programme today at the Lifelong Learning Institute - as a part of its two-day programme to promote professions in the culinary arts in conjunction with the SkillsFuture Festival 2024.

Dr. Kwan Lui, Founder of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy said, "We are thrilled to partner with The University of West London to bring such an innovative and impactful programme to Singapore. Our Double Diploma and BABSE programmes are designed to provide a comprehensive education that blends culinary arts with business acumen, preparing our students for diverse and successful careers."

Professor Peter John CBE, Vice-Chancellor and President said, "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering world-class education. The BABSE programme is a testament to our shared vision of nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering lifelong learning."

The programmes cater to both full-time and mid-career students, providing an enriching balance between classroom, remote, and hands-on work experience.

At-Sunrice's Double Diploma programme

The innovative Double Diploma programme refreshes At-Sunrice's classic 18-month course. In response to feedback from students that had undergone its classic programme, At-Sunrice developed the Double Diploma to offer a unique blend of work and study.

It empowers students of all experience levels to gain invaluable workplace experience through six-month placements in F&B establishments across the country, while returning to the classroom to continue learning from their peers and instructors in the other six. The initial diploma culminates in a capstone project, where students will challenge themselves to apply their skills to real-world problems. They will develop a proposal from one of six verticals: sustainability, education, charities, well-being, tourism, and journalism.

Through the programme, students will graduate with a double diploma in just 12 months, making them eligible to pursue the BABSE programme in the following 12 months.

Tailored, modular education for diverse candidates

These two new educational offerings are tailored for both local and international students who have completed their secondary, polytechnic, or ITE education and are seeking a first-class, well-rounded education within and beyond the culinary arts.

The Double Diploma maintains its focus on the culinary arts, with students able to choose specialisations such as culinary arts, pastry and baking, F&B service and beverage service. It is also integrated with a Specialist Diploma in Food Entrepreneurship (SDFE).

Expanding the knowledge base of students beyond the kitchen, the bachelor's programme is designed to equip students with a comprehensive set of skills with a focus on business and entrepreneurship - making it ideal for mid-career individuals as well as fresh graduates.

About At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy

At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy is Singapore-based premier culinary institute dedicated to nurturing global chefs and F&B professionals in an environment of excellence. Since 2007, At-Sunrice has been recognised by SkillsFuture Singapore as a CET Institute for Culinary and F&B Management.

It has also signed degree articulation agreements with renowned educational institutions including Johnson & Wales University (America), Technological and Higher Education Institute of HongKong (Hong Kong), and University of West London (United Kingdom).

For more information, please visit: https://at-sunrice.com/

