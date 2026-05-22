At the forefront of AI and digital innovation in higher education

Honoured with two major industry awards recognising sustained excellence in AI innovation and digital transformation, reinforcing its commitment to future-ready education.

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Higher Education Academy (Kaplan) continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading private education institutions (PEIs) in Singapore and the region. Guided by a clear vision to deliver education that is rigorous, relevant, and future-focused, the institution has systematically embedded digital innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) across its academic, administrative, and engagement ecosystems to modernise how it serves students, staff, and partners.

(Left) Aarthi Narasimhan, Deputy Director, Business Applications & Group Head of CRM Platform, and (right) Roldan Aquino, Director of IT (SEA), Kaplan Higher Education Academy, on stage at the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2026 and International Business Awards 2026. Photo credit: Singapore Business Review

These sustained efforts to transform at scale have delivered measurable outcomes across the organisation and have now received strong industry validation. Kaplan's digital and AI initiatives were recognised with two awards at the Singapore Business Review Awards 2026, affirming the institution's ability to translate technology investment into tangible improvements in efficiency, engagement, and business performance. Notably, this also marks Kaplan's third time receiving the International Business Award under the Educational Management category.

Advancing Outcomes Through AI and Digital Transformation

Kaplan's multi-year, multi-million Digital and AI Transformation mark a significant leap forward in strengthening service quality, improving student and graduate outcomes, supporting staff capability development, and modernising operations. This transformation is designed to complement the personalised support available to students, alongside enhanced digital experiences. Such long-term efforts align with Singapore's national priorities to build a future-ready workforce through lifelong learning and technology-enabled education.

This transformation has already delivered significant impact. The Admissions processes reduced application processing time by 74%, creating a seamless application journey that better serves today's learners. Kaplan's AI-powered Contact Centre, featuring an AI Agent, has also been instrumental in supporting student recruitment by re-engaging prospective learners who may otherwise have paused or reconsidered their educational journey.

Across the institution, Kaplan has modernised key operational functions with digital solutions that improve workflows, speed and user experience across departments. One of its core components is an AI platform that supports multiple staff-facing services and responds to internal requests more efficiently.

Industry Recognition at the Singapore Business Review Awards 2026

At the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2026, Kaplan was recognised in the AI – Education category for its innovative application of artificial intelligence to enhance learner engagement and recruitment effectiveness. The award acknowledged Kaplan's responsible and outcomes-driven use of AI to support growth while maintaining personalised engagement.

Kaplan's transformation journey was further affirmed at the Singapore Business Review International Business Awards 2026, where the institution received the Educational Management award. This accolade recognised the breadth and depth of Kaplan's end-to-end digital transformation, evaluating its impact across operational efficiency, revenue performance, governance, and organisational capability.

Reflecting on the significance of this dual recognition, Dr Susie Khoo, Non-Executive Chair of Kaplan Higher Education Academy, shared that "These awards affirm that our Digital and AI Transformation is delivering real, measurable impact. Our focus has always been on using technology purposefully – to strengthen governance, improve experiences for learners and staff, and build a resilient, future-ready institution. It also reflects the clarity of our strategy and the dedication of our teams who brought it to life."

Building the Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

With a strong digital foundation now in place, Kaplan will continue to advance its transformation roadmap. Future efforts will focus on scaling AI-enabled services, deepening data intelligence, and further modernising learner engagement across the education lifecycle.

By embedding innovation into its operations and delivery models, Kaplan reinforces its position as a forward-looking private education institution, committed to shaping meaningful learning experiences and delivering sustainable value for students, partners, and the wider education ecosystem.

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About Kaplan (Singapore)

Kaplan (Singapore) is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers, serving over a million students and founded more than 80 years ago by Stanley Kaplan with a mission to make higher education accessible based on merit. In Singapore, Kaplan upholds this vision, guided by the conviction that education opens doors and helps students achieve their milestones through quality, career-focused education. It holds the 4-year EduTrust certification, demonstrating the high quality of its programmes, services, and business operations, and has welcomed students from over 60 countries and regions, graduated more than 114,000 learners, and offers close to 450 academic and professional certification programmes for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. Learn more at www.kaplan.com.sg

About Kaplan, Inc.

Kaplan, Inc. is a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximise employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 40 countries/regions continue Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

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SOURCE Kaplan Higher Education Academy