ATFX Cambodia Expands Presence with New Branch Opening on First Anniversary

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Cambodia, a brokerage firm providing advisory services for international securities trading, celebrated the first anniversary of its operations in the Kingdom of Cambodia while officially announcing the opening of its new branch office.

The anniversary celebration and official branch opening ceremony were held in Phnom Penh, marking an important milestone for ATFX Cambodia. The event brought together representatives from the financial sector, business partners, and invited guests, as well as H.E. Sou Socheat, Delegate of the Royal Government in charge as Director General of the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC). The ceremony featured commemorative remarks from senior leadership, reflecting on the company's first year of operations and its continued commitment to the development of the local financial market.

Over the past year, ATFX has introduced advanced financial technology and trading infrastructure to the Cambodian market. The company operates under the supervision and regulation of multiple international financial authorities, including Cambodia's Securities and Exchange Regulator.

Globally, ATFX is an established financial services brand with a strong international presence. In Cambodia, however, the company remains a relatively new market participant. Throughout its first year of operations, ATFX Cambodia has focused on building investor confidence, promoting financial literacy, and expanding awareness of regulated trading services within the market.

"This new chapter for ATFX Cambodia reflects the progress we have achieved together with our clients, partners, and team members over the past year. It also signals our readiness to embrace the opportunities ahead as Cambodia's financial landscape continues to mature and diversify," said Seav Koaw Ing, Chairman of ATFX Cambodia.

To commemorate its first anniversary and celebrate the successful launch of its services in Cambodia, ATFX plans to introduce a new financial service that has not previously been available in the local market. The service is designed to offer enhanced security, reliability, and accessibility while operating under appropriate regulatory oversight.

Founded in 2017, ATFX is a global derivatives brokerage company operating through a network of 24 offices worldwide, including locations in South Africa, Jordan, Dubai, and Cambodia, with its global headquarters based in Hong Kong. The company has received numerous international industry awards and recognition. In the first quarter of 2026, ATFX reported a total trading volume of USD 1.09 trillion.

ATFX Cambodia is supported by a team of experienced professionals who provide consultation, advisory services, and educational support in derivatives trading. Through its expertise and client-focused approach, the company aims to help investors strengthen their market knowledge, make informed decisions, and navigate the financial markets with greater confidence.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's CMA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

SOURCE ATFX Cambodia; ATFX