ATFX Connect at FMLS 2024: Showcasing Leadership and Innovation in Finance

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) 2024, held from November 18-20, 2024, gathered leading figures in finance and fintech at Old Billingsgate, London. Among the participants, ATFX Connect stood out by actively contributing to panels and discussions, showcasing its leadership and insights on the future of trading, innovative financial solutions, and emerging fintech trends.

Networking Blitz at FMLS 2024

FMLS 2024 kicked off with a Networking Blitz at The Folly, where ATFX Connect executives connected with other industry leaders over drinks and appetizers. This event set the stage for ATFX Connect's participation, demonstrating the company's proactive approach to industry networking, provided an excellent opportunity for ATFX Connect to reinforce its presence as a key player in the industry while gaining valuable insights from discussions on market trends and upcoming innovations.

ATFX Connect Insights at Executive Roundtable

The second day of FMLS 2024 featured the Executive Roundtable: Industry Trendsetters session, where Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX UK and ATFX Connect, represented ATFX Connect as a panelist. During this session, he shared valuable insights into the key trends shaping the financial and trading landscape in 2024 and beyond. This discussion focused on:

The impact and future of NEO banking beyond the UK.

Regional shifts in alpha generation and multi-asset trading predictions for 2025.

Evolving trends in proprietary and funded trading models.

Wei Qiang Zhang emphasized ATFX Connect's proactive approach to these transformative trends, highlighting the company's commitment to providing innovative trading solutions and positioning it as a leader in the global trading and fintech space.

ATFX Connect on Fintech Innovations in FX and Multi-Asset Trading

The "Transformation in FX and Beyond" session highlighted the impact of fintech on FX trading platforms and the build-versus-buy debate. Drew Niv, Chief Strategy Officer at ATFX, participated as a panelist, discussed:

Operational improvements from fintech integration in banks and brokers.

Key areas where fintech is transforming financial services efficiently.

The future of talent placement in a more fragmented financial ecosystem.

Drew's insights highlighted ATFX's commitment to enhancing its trading platforms, using technology to serve both retail and institutional clients with cutting-edge solutions.

ATFX Connect Addresses Liquidity and Volatility at FMLS 2024

Hormoz Faryar, Managing Director of ATFX Connect, MENA, moderated the panel "Swimming Naked? Liquidity Amid Market Hiccups," where industry experts addressed:

Standard LP fees and broker requirements during volatile times.

Broker preparedness and resilience in response to market fluctuations.

The role of AI in liquidity management for a relationship-based industry.

Hormoz's leadership in this discussion reinforced ATFX Connect's expertise in managing liquidity challenges and its forward-looking approach to volatility in global markets.

Power Plays in a New Economic Order: ATFX Connect's Strategic Vision

In the concluding session, "Power Plays: A New Economic Order?" moderated by Hormoz Faryar and featuring Telmo Simoes, Business Development Manager of ATFX Connect, the panel explored how shifting political dynamics are impacting global markets. Topics included:

The effects of geopolitical events on interest rates and market stability.

Potential economic ripple effects from recent elections and geopolitical shifts.

ATFX Connect's participation in this session underscored its strategic agility and ability to navigate an evolving global economic environment.

ATFX Connect Leads the Future of Trading and Fintech at FMLS 2024

ATFX Connect's active role in FMLS 2024 reaffirms its commitment to thought leadership and technological innovation in the trading industry. In an exclusive interview conducted by FMLS with Wei Qiang Zhang and Siju Daniel, the leaders shared their insights on ATFX Connect's proactive approach to managing market volatility, the integration of AI, algorithmic trading, and blockchain technologies, and how these innovations enhance the client experience. The interview highlighted ATFX Connect's leadership in providing secure, competitive trading conditions, and its commitment to fostering strategic partnerships, positioning the company as a key player in the global fintech and trading ecosystem.

ATFX Connect's Vision for the Future

ATFX Connect's participation in FMLS 2024 reinforces its role as a leading force in the evolution of global financial markets. By focusing on technological advancements, enhancing trading platforms, and strengthening institutional relationships, ATFX Connect is well-positioned to continue driving innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions. The insights shared during the summit highlight the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of both retail and institutional clients in an increasingly volatile and complex market landscape. Through its strategic vision, ATFX Connect is shaping the future of trading and fintech on a global scale.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect.

