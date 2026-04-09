ATFX Connect Q2 2026 Institutional Edge: How Institutions Find Opportunities in Turbulent Markets

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect has released its Q2 2026 edition of Institutional Edge, examining how institutional participants can navigate increasingly volatile market conditions through disciplined strategy and execution-focused decision-making. Geopolitical tensions, shifting rate expectations, and uneven liquidity continue to drive cross-asset volatility, while Institutional Edge highlights that long-term performance is shaped as much by process and execution as by market direction.

Macro Outlook

The publication examines the evolving macro landscape, including Middle East developments, energy markets, inflation expectations, and capital flows. Recent market behaviour has reinforced the US dollar's strength as a defensive asset, while gold and other precious metals have shown volatility as investors seek protection amid uncertainty. These dynamics illustrate how quickly initial reactions can transition into broader repricing across multiple asset classes, highlighting the importance of execution timing and liquidity access when managing cross-asset exposure during periods of market stress.

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect Global, commented on the current geopolitical environment:

"In times of geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility, the ability to remain calm is one of the greatest assets an investor can possess. At ATFX Connect, we believe that lasting success in institutional trading comes not from reacting to every headline, but from adhering to a disciplined, well-structured strategy built on sound analysis and robust risk management."

Discipline Over Reaction

Periods of market stress often trigger reactive behaviour, which can introduce costs and weaken strategy consistency. Maintaining structured investment frameworks allows institutions to deploy capital while staying aligned with long-term mandates, particularly in environments where liquidity conditions and pricing efficiency can shift rapidly.

This Q2 2026 edition provides a focused institutional perspective on managing volatility, offering insights into how institutions approach market dislocations, execution strategy, and risk in real time.

Access your copy of the Q2 2026 Institutional Edge here to see how ATFX Connect supports institutional clients in volatile markets

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com

SOURCE ATFX Connect