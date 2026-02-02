ATFX Ignites Football Passion and Trading Ambition with "Road to Goals" Promotions

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), ATFX is taking its football-inspired "Road to Goals" campaign global with two major promotions tied to the world's biggest tournament in 2026. Running from 1 February to 31 March 2026, the promotions offer traders and Introducing Brokers (IBs) the chance to win fully sponsored trips to the world's biggest football tournament in 2026.

Road to Goals: Golden Chance Lucky Draw

Eligible ATFX clients have a chance to score big in the Golden Chance Lucky Draw by simply making deposits and trading on selected products. Winners will enjoy an exclusive, fully sponsored trip to internationally celebrated football matches in 2026, experiencing exciting early-round games and a highly anticipated quarter-final in iconic cities such as Los Angeles and Boston. With comprehensive travel and accommodation arrangements covered, winners can fully enjoy the atmosphere of live football at these world-renowned venues. The more you trade and deposit, the greater your chance to be part of this unique experience.

Road to Goals: IB Top Trading Battle

In a high-stakes competition, the IB Top Trading Battle rewards the top five Introducing Brokers whose clients generate the highest trading volume and net deposits on eligible products. Each winner will earn an exclusive, fully sponsored journey to some of the most anticipated football matches taking place in landmark cities including Mexico City, Dallas, and Los Angeles. From the tournament's opening match to later-stage fixtures, this rare opportunity allows winners to experience the passion of live football while celebrating their performance on a global stage, with travel and accommodation arrangements in place.

Blending Football Passion with Trading Ambition

Building on its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association, ATFX engages global audiences through meaningful experiences with these promotions. By combining football's universal appeal with innovative trading incentives, ATFX aims to make financial participation more exciting, rewarding, and accessible.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

