ATFX Maintains Strong Momentum in 2025 with USD 709.2 Billion in Q3

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance Magnates' Q3 2025 Intelligence Report highlights ATFX's continued strength and growing influence in the global trading landscape. During the quarter, ATFX achieved a total trading volume of USD 709.2 billion, marking another milestone in a year defined by steady growth, product diversification, and rising client engagement worldwide.

2025: A Year of Expansion and Innovation

Throughout the first three quarters of 2025, ATFX recorded a cumulative trading volume exceeding USD 2,347.9 billion, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing technology, expanding its global footprint, and enhancing accessibility for traders worldwide.

Over the year, ATFX strengthened its multi-asset offering and upgraded its trading platforms with faster execution, advanced charting tools, and a broader range of instruments. Educational initiatives, including quarterly Trader Magazines, webinars, and campaigns like AT GO Next-Gen Trading Power, further engaged and empowered traders.

ATFX also expanded its presence across Africa and Asia, participating in major events such as the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:25) and the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, where it served as a Regional Sponsor and received multiple industry awards. Industry recognition, including Best Forex MT4 Broker – Asia 2025 award at the Global Brand Awards and accolades for trusted services in Africa and Southeast Asia, underscores its leadership in the global trading sector.

Product Performance in Q3

Precious Metals: Rose 15.14% year-on-year as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid ongoing market volatility.

Rose 15.14% year-on-year as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid ongoing market volatility. Energy: Increased 47.23% quarter-on-quarter, driven by heightened commodity market activity and price fluctuations.

Increased 47.23% quarter-on-quarter, driven by heightened commodity market activity and price fluctuations. Indices: Grew 23.51% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting stronger participation in global equity benchmarks.

Grew 23.51% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting stronger participation in global equity benchmarks. Stocks: Surged 1,318.30% year-on-year, underlining ATFX's expanding multi-asset ecosystem and growing trader interest in equities.

"2025 has been a defining year for ATFX, one marked by expansion, innovation, and stronger global engagement," said Joe Li, ATFX Group Chairman. "From record-breaking trading volumes to deeper client connections, each milestone this year reinforces our commitment to trader empowerment and transparency. We remain focused on sustainable growth as we move confidently toward 2026."

As ATFX enters the final quarter of 2025, the company continues to build momentum through innovation, education, and service excellence. Its consistent performance and growing participation across asset classes affirm ATFX's position as a global leader, delivering lasting value and opportunity for traders around the world.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

SOURCE ATFX