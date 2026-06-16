ATFX Secures Authorisation to Establish Representative Office in Colombia, Strengthening Its Presence in Latin America

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX has secured authorisation from the Financial Superintendence of Colombia to establish and operate its Representative Office in Colombia under Resolution No. 2065 dated November 14, 2025. This strategic milestone strengthens ATFX's presence across Latin America (LATAM) under the company name AT Global Markets Intl Ltd and reaffirms its commitment to the highest regulatory, transparency, and investor protection standards.

"Receiving authorisation to establish our Representative Office in Colombia is a significant milestone in ATFX's Latin America growth strategy," said Ergin Erdemir, Head of ATFX Latin America. "Colombia is a strategic market for ATFX, supported by its growing financial ecosystem, increasing demand for access to global markets, and the important role it plays in the region's economic development. This local presence allows us to deepen engagement with clients and gain a stronger understanding of market needs, while reinforcing our commitment to transparency, regulatory standards, and client confidence. It also enhances our ability to provide localized education, technology, and service aligned with ATFX's global standards."

"Regulatory integrity and sustainable growth remain central to our global expansion strategy," said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. "As ATFX continues to expand internationally, maintaining transparency, strong governance, and investor protection remains fundamental to our approach. The establishment of our Representative Office in Colombia further strengthens our ability to serve the region while upholding the high standards that define our global operations."

With this authorisation, ATFX's Representative Office will operate under the supervision and oversight of the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, the entity responsible for ensuring the supervision, integrity, and trustworthiness of the Colombian financial system. This achievement represents a key step in the company's regional expansion strategy, enabling it to promote its authorized international financial products and services to Colombian residents under a robust regulatory framework aligned with international best practices, while also improving access to localized market insights and engagement initiatives for clients in the region.

The establishment of ATFX's Representative Office will strengthen confidence among potential clients by providing local contact and support aligned with high regulatory standards in corporate governance, risk management, and transparency. The authorisation also reinforces ATFX's commitment to maintaining consistent regulatory standards across its global operations.

ATFX currently operates under multiple regulatory jurisdictions globally, holding nine licenses and authorisations across key international financial markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Hong Kong SAR, the UAE, and Mauritius. This multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework reflects the company's commitment to strong compliance standards and investor protection across its international operations.

ATFX will continue focusing on bringing innovative, world-class technology solutions closer to its users, contributing to the development and sophistication of Colombia's global financial market. In addition, the company remains committed to promoting financial education initiatives that support greater market awareness and informed participation among investors.

This approval also reflects ATFX's commitment to sustainable growth in Latin America and to building long-term relationships with clients, strategic partners, and regulatory authorities across the region.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's CMA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

SOURCE ATFX