Atomic Precision Innovation Center Opens in Singapore to Power the Next Era of AI Hardware

Applied Angstrom Technology's first-of-its-kind R&D facility strengthens Singapore's position in the Angstrom Era of semiconductor manufacturing

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Angstrom Technology (AAT), a semiconductor technology company developing wafer fabrication equipment and process solutions for the Angstrom Era, has officially opened its Atomic Precision Innovation Center (APIC) in Singapore. A first-of-its-kind research and development facility, APIC integrates Front-End-of-Line (FEOL) semiconductor equipment design, testing and production capabilities.

Supported by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), APIC is backed by investor iGlobe Partners, alongside strategic partner Sioux Technologies, which is collaborating with AAT on AI-native software development.

As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, demand is exponentially rising for more advanced logic and memory devices, including more powerful GPUs for processing, higher density SSDs for data storage and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) for seamless, data-intensive workloads. APIC is designed to meet this need while reinforcing Singapore's strategic role in the semiconductor equipment supply chain.

AAT has a clean-sheet, AI-native etch system that is purpose-built for the Angstrom Era – the next-generation of semiconductor manufacturing defined by atomic-scale precision. Rather than iterating on decades-old platform designs, AAT's vision is to build next-generation equipment from the ground up, powered by Agentic AI from day one and accelerated by Physical AI for future development.

"The chips that power AI need equipment that is itself powered by AI," said Dr Richard Yang, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Applied Angstrom Technology. "The global semiconductor industry is entering the Angstrom Era, making precision, speed and ecosystem proximity matter more than ever. By mastering atomic-level precision and AI-native design, and establishing APIC close to major foundries, we aim to bolster Singapore's role in deep tech innovation."

Yang, who pioneered Atomic Layer Etch (ALE) and transitioned cryogenic etch to fab scale at Lam Research and Intel, founded AAT in Singapore in 2022 to redefine the etch process. Ted Taylor, who has held senior leadership roles at Intel, ASML and Micron, has been advising AAT on technology and market strategy.

APIC is located at the Yishun Industrial Park, within 15-minutes of Singapore's major fabs. It features a 2,000-square-foot facility, including a Class 100 (ISO 5) cleanroom, within a larger 10,000-plus-square-foot facility. At full capacity, APIC can support the simultaneous development of more than three systems and deliver an annual turnaround of eight or more atomic-precision semiconductor systems. This will boost manufacturing throughput in Singapore and the wider region, and enable agile production of the most advanced 3D devices.

"The Atomic Precision Innovation Center (APIC) plays an important role in strengthening Singapore's position as a resilient and diversified semiconductor supply chain hub," said Mr Wong Zeng Yi, Assistant Managing Director, Manufacturing, Enterprise Singapore. "By supporting home-grown innovators like Applied Angstrom Technology, EnterpriseSG aims to anchor complex and technologically intensive capabilities that are foundational to the world's AI hardware requirements. APIC provides a collaborative environment where innovators can work together to capture emerging opportunities in the global AI supply chain."

About Applied Angstrom Technology (AAT)

Applied Angstrom Technology (AAT) is a semiconductor technology company advancing process and equipment solutions for the Angstrom Era. AAT specialises in atomic-level precision technologies, and supports the development of advanced chips, silicon photonics, and quantum technologies. Founded and headquartered in Singapore, AAT works with a global network of customers, suppliers and partners across Asia, Europe and the United States. AAT presented atomic precision etching results at SPIE Advanced Lithography and Nanopatterning in San Jose in February 2026, its industry debut. For more information, visit: https://aatech.sg

SOURCE Applied Angstrom Technology