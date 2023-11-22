ATPI GROUP ACHIEVES RECORD-BREAKING 35% SALES GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2023, PROPELLING EXPANSION AND CUSTOMER-CENTRIC EXCELLENCE IN ASIA

Upswing in revenue attributed to diverse portfolio, strong internal strategy, and excellent customer service delivery

35% year-on-year increase in sales for the first half of 2023 underscores ATPI's enduring financial growth, and ambitions for further growth in Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in corporate travel and events solutions company ATPI Group maintains upward trend in financial performance for the first half of 2023, largely attributable to its strong internal expansion strategy, strategic partnerships, service offerings and outstanding customer service.

ATPI's unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction has been a driving force behind its exceptional revenue growth. The company's extensive portfolio of services, encompassing corporate travel, event management, sports travel, and specialised solutions for the marine and offshore sectors, has consistently met the unique travel needs of clients across the globe. Through its unwavering commitment to service excellence and innovative solutions, ATPI has firmly established itself as a global leader in the industry.

With a diverse portfolio and a relentless dedication to customer satisfaction, ATPI has achieved an extraordinary 35% year-on-year increase in sales compared to the same period last year. This growth has not been limited to a specific segment but has permeated throughout all of the company's business interests, culminating in a 25% increase in profitability since 2019. This growth underscores ATPI's enduring financial strength and solidifies its plans for further expansion in Asia.

ATPI's Expansion in the Asia Pacific Region

ATPI stands as a prominent and ambitious player in the corporate travel market in Asia, driven by the vision to become the best in the region. With a well-established presence, ATPI boasts offices in strategic locations across the Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and The Philippines. In line with its growth aspirations, the company expanded its footprint into Mainland China earlier this year.

ATPI's Shanghai office, which was opened in 2023, has seen exponential growth, securing over 15 new global clients within a short span. The diverse industries represented by these clients, such as Payment Gateway Solution Providers, Electronic & Gaming Systems, Semiconductors, Technology Providers, and Legal, underscore ATPI's ability to cater to a wide range of business sectors.

In Singapore, ATPI has successfully managed MICE travel worth more than S$1.5 million within the last six months. This strategic approach underscores ATPI's commitment to providing tailored, top-tier travel solutions to a broad and dynamic client base, solidifying its position as a leader in the Asian corporate travel market.

Partnership with Direct Travel

ATPI's commitment to expansion in the Asia Pacific region is reinforced by its strategic partnership with Direct Travel. This partnership not only bolsters ATPI's global presence but also reinforces the bridge connecting the United States and Asia. Over the past 8-10 months, ATPI and Direct Travel have showcased their collective strength by securing and effectively implementing major global clients across these dynamic regions. This collaboration not only strengthens ATPI's reach but also enhances the international connectivity of both companies, creating a synergy that allows them to provide tailored and comprehensive travel solutions to a diverse range of clients. As ATPI continues its mission to excel in Asia, this partnership with Direct Travel serves as a cornerstone for success, facilitating an expansive and seamless experience for clients in a global landscape, especially in high-growth regions such as China.

Kelly Jones, managing director for ATPI Southeast Asia and China, is positive about the upward trend in ATPI Group's financials and hopes to further expand operations in the Asia Pacific region, saying: "We are truly encouraged by the upswing in ATPI Group's financial performance. This success fuels our ambition to expand our presence across the Asia Pacific region, where we are committed to delivering even more value, innovation, and excellence to our clients."

ATPI's Commitment to Sustainability

ATPI's mission is to drive sustainability into the core of their business. Under the creation and development of Project Evolve, ATPI has pursued their commitment to sustainability. They have taken a structured approach incorporating the environmental, social and governance framework. This has ensured their ability to balance profitable growth with long term positive societal and environmental impact. ATPI's sustainability commitment goes beyond an internal focus. They provide the solutions and toolkit to build travel and events programmes that align with sustainability objectives.

For more information on ATPI Group, visit www.atpi.com

SOURCE ATPI